Oprah Finds An Unexpected Sign From ‘God’ To Run Against Trump

A late night talk show host just tried to stage a “divine” intervention to push Oprah to run for the presidency in 2020. Stephen Colbert sent a sign to Mrs. Winfrey on The Late Show on Tuesday night.

Oprah’s interview with Colbert was halted when “God” took over the questioning. A talking picture of “God” was projected on the ceiling in the Ed Sullivan Theater, where the show is taped. Here’s what the “heavenly figure” said to Oprah:

“I’m a huge fan,” the “Lord” told her.

When she returned the love, he added, “Wow, Oprah knows who I am? I can’t wait to tell Jesus.”

Then, Colbert interrupted the conversation. “God, I don’t mean to hurry you along, but is there something you’d like to tell Oprah?” Colbert asked.

“Oh yeah. I hear thou seekest a sign?” God asked. “Well, is this clear enough?” he said, pointing to a sign that said, “Run.”

Oprah laughed so hard that she nearly choked.

“All I can say, God, is that ‘run’ is now a part of my exercise routine, I can tell you that,” she said. “Lord, let me just say this to you. It’s not something I’ve ever seen myself doing. It’s not the kind of job that you can have without fully devoting yourself to it 100%.”

When “God” asked O if she had seen this White House, she assured him that “everything’s going to be Ok” and he would find someone to run in 2020. But the “Lord” didn’t give up and changed the so-called sign to read “Oprah 2020.” Wow, watch the funny moment below:

Now, folks have undoubtedly backed Oprah as a potential presidential hopeful. But, O has said publicly that running against Trump isn’t part of her future plans.

However, she has made some presidential moves. Recently, Oprah stood up for students who survived the Parkland shooting tragedy last month.

“And so in times of darkness, we must all be warriors for the light, Stephen,” she told Colbert, who like many folks, wouldn’t mind seeing Oprah go toe-to-toe with Trump.

