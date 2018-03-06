‘Wrinkle In Time’ Challenge Goes Viral To Get Black And Brown Kids To See The Movie

On the heels of a successful push by celebrities to pay for kids into theaters to see “Black Panther,” a new crowdfunding effort was underway to give the same treatment for the upcoming sci-fi flick, “A Wrinkle In Time.” As was also the case with “Black Panther,” the new movie carries an added significance for children of color, especially girls.

Drummer extraordinaire Questlove was credited for coming up with the idea. The renowned Roots co-founder tweeted out the challenge early Tuesday morning, inviting dozens of his fellow celebrities to participate and telling them to do the same with their hundreds of thousands of social media followers.

*breaking news* im startin the #WRINKLEchallenge — because it's IMPORTANT that children see this film. if you are able to donate ($10 bucks or $10 katrillion) please rise to the occasion. SUPER EASY! click here https://t.co/rCnBXfRqRG — T'Questlove (@questlove) March 6, 2018

According to the website accepting donations, AMC Theatres will provide “a cinema ticket for every $10 donated, allowing children and teens nationwide to see A WRINKLE IN TIME for free.”

A handful of famous folks have already readily accepted the challenge.

The movie is an adaptation of Madeline L’Engle’s classic book and directed by Ava DuVernay, who, in typical form cast a group of diverse young actors, which could inspire child movie-goers who look like them to have a deeper love of science after seeing the film. DuVernay told BET that was an element of “Black Girl Magic” to the movie.

“Oh yeah, [there is] definitely a science to Black Girl Magic,” DuVernay said. “A part of it is our legacy, you know, our ancestry, it’s in our bones, it’s in our DNA, survival. Perseverance, you know? They say you can’t have food, we’re throwing out this part of the pig, we’ll make it into something that we like called chitlins. They say you can’t go to our colleges, okay well we’ll make HBCU’s. So that’s all the magic within black people, our survival.”

Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon, who all star in “A Wrinkle In Time,” sat down with Global Grind to discus the movie. You can watch it below or by clicking here.

