Ben Carson Takes Zero Responsibility For The Disaster At HUD In Sniveling Facebook Rant

It’s safe to say Ben Carson has been outed as being seriously unqualified to be secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). As we reported, in one of his most bizarre comments ever, Carson told the NYT about HUD, “There are more complexities here than in brain surgery.” Yep, HUD is harder than brain surgery for the doctor.

More than that comment, his performance at HUD speaks for itself. He was protested for trying to take away fair housing. He was accused of using taxpayer dollars for private planes and White House bible study sessions. He is being investigated for his family’s involvement at HUD. Most recently, he was accused of using taxpayer dollars to pay for his extravagant office renovations, which included a $31,000 office dining room set. Ben Carson has no one to blame but his incompetent self — but the former doctor seems to be incapable of taking any responsibility.

In a whining, juvenile Facebook post, Carson wrote, “We continue to be overwhelmed by how supportive people are everywhere we go since the character attacks on us have increased in an attempt to claim that is a scandal has occurred.” Carson clearly doesn’t think slashing for the homeless, elderly, poor — and him getting nearly $200,000 in office renovations is a scandal, which it is.

Carson then explains how he had no idea about the price of the office dining room set and that he wanted it returned — the second half contradicts what Raffi Williams, a HUD spokesman, told the New York Times “Mr. Carson ‘didn’t know the table had been purchased,’ but does not believe the cost was too steep and does not intend to return it.” I fully believe Carson was aware of every step of his office renovations and if he wasn’t aware of nearly $200,000 spent on his office — he needs to immediately resign.

Ben Carson ended his Facebook babbling with “I will not allow this distraction to keep us from moving forward with the great progress we are making on multiple fronts.” Carson, you and your team are the distractions. Furthermore, why no mention of the investigation of your family’s involvement at HUD or Helen Foster’s lawsuit that claims she was demoted after not approving pricey office renovations?

The people in need of services from HUD are in a state of emergency. Carson seems to know the job is over his head and if he had any respect for HUD, he would bow out and let someone else — who at least understands the fundamentals of the position — take over.

See his full Facebook post below:

