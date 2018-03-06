5 Things We Learned About Beauty And Aging From Christie Brinkley

How much of a woman’s worth is tied to her beauty? We’ve always been told that “Black don’t crack,” but after spending the afternoon with Christie Brinkley we’d be lying if we said were weren’t the least bit intrigued by the prospect of doing a little tweaking here and there. Recently #TeamBeautiful was invited by Merz Aesthetics to a great panel discussion featuring their ambassador, legendary supermodel Christie Brinkley, renowned cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Patricia Wexler and top entertainment attorney Debbie White. The panel was moderated by tech disruptor and entrepreneur Randi Zuckerberg and focused on beauty, transparency and living your best life.

Here are 5 things we learned from the insightful conversation:

Social Media Has Leveled the Playing Field

With a modeling career spanning over 40 years, Brinkley has seen the industry change in many ways. Thanks to social media women now have their own platforms to bring awareness to important causes. She has used her considerable social capital to testify before Congress about the dangers of nuclear reactors. All of the women on the panel referenced the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements as ways that women are harnessing the power of social media to be a catalyst for change and awareness.

Aging Gracefully With A Little “Help”

While the stigma around cosmetic beauty treatments has definitely lessened, there are still many who won’t admit to being “refreshed.” Brinkley has been very vocal about the cosmetic treatments she’s used and their benefits. We can definitely say that she looks no where near 64! “We shouldn’t be ashamed,” she adds. One of the treatments she swears by is Ultherapy, an outpatient procedure that uses an ultrasound laser to encourage collagen production. It promises to take almost 5 years off of your appearance. We were definitely intrigued!

Do Your Research

Dr. Wexler encouraged everyone to choose a doctor “based on personal recommendations from your doctor or friends whose work you’ve seen.” She also adds that you must have realistic expectations regarding cosmetic procedures. What may have worked for a friend or colleague may not be the best fit for your skin.

Getting Older, Getting Better

These days 50 is the new 30…or at least it is for Angela Bassett! Women today aren’t willing to be invisible just because they are getting older. “My age group matters. We are relevant. We want to be represented,” says Brinkley. It is important to show that a woman’s life can continue to be full and vibrant well into her later years. One example given of the modeling industry changing was that of Maye Musk (mother of Elon Musk), who at 68 still has a thriving modeling career and is one of the current faces of Cover Girl.

Live Out Loud and Build Your Tribe

Some women are afraid of being assertive for fear of being labeled difficult or a bitch. “Don’t apologize for being bold,” says White. Don’t downplay your accomplishments and don’t be afraid to use your voice. The panel also stressed how important it was to have supportive women in your circle. After searching for a mentor, Randi Zuckerberg shared “my best mentors have been my peers.”

Brinkley also discussed diversity in the modeling industry and how happy she is with the change.

She showed love to Ashley Graham on paving the way for more confident women and a more accepting industry.

This was an interesting panel discussion, particularly as Black women are less open about cosmetic procedures like fillers and surgeries. As we age, we all want to look our best and preventative is the best option. However, you have to know the right procedures at the right time for you.

So beauties we want to know what you think! Have you tried any cosmetic procedures or would you be open to it? Let us know in the poll below.

