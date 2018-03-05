Watch: Sandra Bullock Got Emotional Talking About The Impact Of ‘Black Panther’ On Her Black Son

Last night, the Oscars bored us to tears, with the exception of Tiffany Haddish, however, the awards ceremony is a time when Hollywood stars get to mingle. And Oscar winner Sandra Bullock got the chance to chat with the cast of Black Panther about the impact the film had on her eight-year-old son Louis Bardo Bullock.

Talking to Access Hollywood, Bullok said, “I started to cry backstage when I was telling [the Black Panther cast not only] how much the film meant to me as a woman, but how much it meant to me as a mother,” she said, referencing her experience seeing the cast right before the interview. That says a lot about where we are in this world, and in the world of superheroes.” She also added, “I’m so grateful to Marvel because about five years ago, my son asked me if there were any brown Legos. And I said, ‘Yes, there are,’ and I got a Sharpie and I turned Spider-Man brown, I turned the Legos brown, and I don’t have to turn them brown anymore.”

Sandra Bullock totes a huge gift as she takes little Louis to a friend’s birthday bash https://t.co/1eWMRaP57y pic.twitter.com/vCtqZJrj24 — Sunita (@Sunilucia) December 26, 2017

Black Panther is certainly affirming Black and brown children across the globe. It’s unfortunate it took till 2018 for a film of this kind of magnitude, but we are damn happy it’s happy.

Watch Sandra in the video below.

