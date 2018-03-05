Wakanda Forever: 5 Things That Could Happen In ‘Black Panther’ Sequel

Black Panther still has the world under its spell with all that melanin magic, but we wonder how Ryan Coogler will use his director’s wand to bring Wakanda to life again in a sequel.

A follow-up film seems very likely for Marvel: Black Panther has already leaped past $800 million in sales worldwide, Deadline reported.

Also, Disney just released its upcoming slate of films through 2023, with many mystery titles on the list, according to Collider.

It’s very possible that a Black Panther sequel will make that list, potentially part of Phase 4 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies after Avengers 4 is released. Considering Avengers 4‘s release date rumors, a BP sequel could arrive as early as 2021, Polygon reported. We have so many questions about this potential sequel.

Will Coogler have more room to let his imagination go wild? Will the film’s breakout stars Letitia Wright, who played Shuri, and Winston Duke, who played M’Baku, have bigger roles? Who will be the sequel’s villain?

Here are five things that could happen in Black Panther Part Two:

Shuri The Superhero

Wright’s Shuri has several scene-stealing moments in the film, but she is mostly shown as T’Challa’s tech-genius younger sister. Perhaps the sequel could show Shuri ditching the castle to go on superhero adventures as another Black Panther, an empowering representation of Shuri in the comics.

The story of the gods of Wakanda, Orisha

Coogler may choose to talk more in-depth about the “Orisha,” the whole pantheon of Wakandan gods that exist in the Black Panther mythology. Ta-Nehisi Coates has focused on the gods in his current BP series. Some of the Wakandan gods are Kokou, known as the God of War, and Ptah the Shaper, who provide alloys such as Vibranium, which powers most of the Wakandan technology.

Appearances of other Marvel superheroes

Black Panther has been a member of several super teams in the Marvel universe. He has been an honorary X-Men and has been a Fantastic Four member during his stint in the comics. Perhaps those other characters may make a cameo or two in the BP sequel.

Exploration Of Past Panthers

Reginald Hudlin and John Romita Jr.’s Black Panther comic in 2005 explored much of Wakanda history, including the Black Panthers before T’Challa. Coogler could decide to examine how those past heroes relate to Chadwick Boseman‘s character.

More on White Wolf

Spoiler alert: Coogler ends Black Panther with a post-credits scene with Marvel character Bucky Barnes, also known as the Winter Soldier. The African children in the scene refer to Bucky as White Wolf, a character who was raised as T’Challa’s adopted brother in Wakanda after he and his family crashed near Wakanda. Coogler could include White Wolf’s story, in relation to T’Challa, in his sequel.

