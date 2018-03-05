Houston’s Restaurant Can’t Stop Being Dragged For Racism So T.I. Is Schooling Them

Houston’s restaurant may soon have every customer’s back. Rapper T.I. is pushing for diversity training at the restaurant chain after several racist incidents involving African-American customers in Atlanta, TMZ reported.

Tip took a stand against Houston’s over alleged discrimination when he led a large protest against the chain in the Buckhead area of Atlanta last October. The protest was ignited by Love & Hip Hop Atlanta stars Debra Antney and Momma Dee, who said their party of seven was denied seating at Houston’s.

T.I. started a boycott against Houston’s, but had recently ended it after starting negotiations with the chain to improve experiences for customers of color. Diversity training will be used as a tool to put a stop to racism at the restaurant.

T.I. Lifts Boycott on Houston's Restaurant After Racial Issues Addressed https://t.co/drosCU0u9I — TMZ (@TMZ) March 2, 2018

Houston’s executives sat down with T.I. to talk about the numerous issues. But how did the talks go?

The officials have been accommodating, listening to the rapper’s suggestions. They are also reportedly open to policy changes. And get this: they want T.I. to work with them on a permanent basis. We doubt that the rapper may have much time to work with Houston’s as more than a consultant, but who really knows what may happen.

T.I’s diversity push comes as several restaurants have been the scene of racist encounters. A preschooler was spit on and referred to as the N-Word by a firefighter in a Hooters restaurant in Overland Park, Kansas last week. The first responder may face charges for battery and making a criminal threat, according to KCTV5. The restaurant has also been dragged on social media over the upsetting incident.

A racial profiling incident involving two Black women at Applebee’s also caused major controversy in Independence, Missouri last month.