Here Are All The Products You Need To Achieve Zendaya’s Sleek Top Knot


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor

Posted March 5, 2018
Zendaya gave us a grown up and Grecian goddess vibe on the red carpet at the 90th Annual Academy Awards.

US-OSCARS-ARRIVALS

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

The young starlet was styled by Law Roach and wore a Giambattista Valli brown gown on the carpet.  Her sleek top knot was achieved by celebrity hairstylist Ursula Stephen. Stephen revealed, “Zendaya and I went back and forth about her look for tonight’s show, but ultimately landed on a sleek and chic top knot to enhance the elegant silhouette created by her Giambattista Valli dress.”

We show you how to achieve this laid top knot, below.

90th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Stephen prepped Zendaya’s damp hair by spritzing Dove Style+Care Smooth & Shine Heat Protection Spray ($5.99) throughout before blow drying as straight as possible. Once the hair was dry, Stephen sprayed it with Suave Professionals Natural Hold Compressed Micro Mist Hairspray ($3.94), and separated her hair in half from ear-to-ear and brushed the top section into a high ponytail, securing it with an elastic. Next, she brushed the bottom section up and secured the two pieces together and twisted them into a little knot. Stephen secured the hair with hairpins and reveals a pro tip: “Separating the hair into sections allows for more control over the look and ensure security through the night.” Stephen finished the look with  TRESemmé Compressed Micro-Mist Hair Spray Hold Level 2: Smooth ($4.99) to keep strands sleek and in place all night, without the stiffness and crunch of a traditional hairspray. This hairspray will keep the edges of natural hair laid.

2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

For the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, Zendaya added some gold hair clips to her top knot for a fun accessory.

A top knot is perfect for running errands as well as a night out on the town. Beauties, if you try this look, tag us @HelloBeautiful on social media.

2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

The 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars Party Brought Sequins And Skin

The 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars Party Brought Sequins And Skin

The 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars Party Brought Sequins And Skin

After the show is the after party. The Vanity Fair Oscars Party always brings out the celebs and this year, their outfits did not disappoint. It was a lot of sequin looks with some stars like model Joan Smalls wearing a full look and Scandal star Kerry Washington opting for it as an accent to her dress. Salma Hayek supported Black designers wearing a coveted Dapper Dan for Gucci ensemble. The after party was hosted by Radhika Jones, Editor In Chief of Vanity Fair. Click through our gallery and get into these after-party dresses!  

