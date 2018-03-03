‘Black Panther’ Has Made Life Easier For Black Cats — Seriously

Marvel’s Black Panther is ripping the box office, worshiped on social media and is an overall cultural phenomenon. The movie has sparked countless think pieces on race and gender, inspiring people to be proud of their roots. But who knew Black Panther would help the lives of black cats — literally.

Sadly, black cats are the least wanted cats and stay in American animal shelters longer than any other cats. Peta2.com reports, “Black cats are two-thirds less likely to get adopted than white cats and only half as likely to be adopted as tabby cats.” Damn is there racism among cat lovers? Reportedly, black cats aren’t embraced as much because throughout history darker cats have represented witchcraft and bad luck. However, all of that is changing — thanks to Black Panther!

GoodNewsNetwork.org reports, “The social media user wrote in a blog post: ‘Unexpected Benefit of Black Panther: my local pet shelters went from having something like 50-60 black cats between them to having NONE, because they’ve all been adopted out and named after the characters. ’T’challa’ is the most popular, but there are a fair number of ‘Okoye’s and ‘Shuri’s as well. And one very confused Elderly Humane Society Volunteer wondering why someone would name such a sweet cat ‘Killmonger’,’ they added.”

We love it, the Ryan Coogler film is improving the lives of all things black. But let’s not forget, Janet Jackson was giving love to black cats back in 1989!

SEE ALSO:

Billy Graham’s Complicated Relationship With Black America, Explained

Woman Shouts N-Word, Literally Stops The Show At ‘Black Panther’ NJ Screening