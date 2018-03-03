Ben Carson Suddenly Wants To Cancel $31,000 Dining Furniture

Earlier this week, it was reported that a HUD official was demoted for not breaking the law by making taxpayers pay for Ben Carson‘s extravagant office renovations. According to The New York Times and The Guardian, Carson got away with the renovations. The Times claimed in late 2017, just after HUD announced plans to slash funding for the homeless, elderly and poor, Carson and his wife went on a spending spree that included a $31,000 dining room set and $165,000 in lounge furniture for the secretary’s office.

After the reports the White House was “furious” with HUD and Carson is claiming that he had no idea about the price of the office dining room set. CNN.com reports that Carson released a statement to his longtime adviser Armstrong Williams, “I was as surprised as anyone to find out that a $31,000 dining set had been ordered. I have requested that the order be canceled. We will find another solution for the furniture replacement.”

As we asked before, is Carson this incompetent that he isn’t aware of $31,000 dining room set that popped up in his office? Furthermore, Raffi Williams, a HUD spokesman, told the New York Times that “Mr. Carson ‘didn’t know the table had been purchased,’ but does not believe the cost was too steep and does not intend to return it.” If that is true, what made him decide to return it? Clearly, the only reason why the order is requested to be canceled is because the White House is angry. If he wasn’t outed by the HUD official, Ben and Candy would be luxuriating at the dining room table.

CNN.com also reports, “Candy Carson, had ‘asked if used furniture was an option,’ the first time there’s been an indication that she was involved in the process. ‘My wife also looked at catalogs and wanted to be sure that the color of the chair fabric of any set that was chosen matched the rest of the decor,’ he wrote. ‘I made it known that I was not happy about the prices being charged and that my preference would be to find something more reasonable,’ he added.”

Wait, you weren’t happy with the prices being charged, but you also were “as surprised as anyone” that the price was $31,000? Now he wanted used furniture? Sounds like Ben Carson might be telling white lies, like Hope Hicks. Important note: Carson has also been accused of using taxpayer dollars for private planes and White House bible study sessions.

