The Obamas Are Going To Meghan And Harry’s Wedding, But Will The Carters Show Up Too?

As we get closer to the royal wedding date on May 19, more guest list details are being revealed by Kensington Palace. In a very cool, very modern move, Prince Harry and his soon-to-be wife Meghan Markle have invited 2,640 members of the public to Windsor Castle to celebrate their nuptials.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle will invite 2,640 members of the public to Windsor Castle on their wedding day to watch the arrivals of the Bride and Groom and their guests and the carriage procession as it departs from the castle. pic.twitter.com/pII5T4Ctcm — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 2, 2018

We can expect a lot of social media selfies and videos from the thousands who will be attending. But questions still remain about what famous celebrities will be gracing the royals with their presence.

Here’s who may show up at St. George’s Chapel (where the ceremony will take place) and Windsor Castle (where a celebration will happen):

The Obamas

Barack and Michelle Obama have already secured spots on the royal wedding invite list. The invite reportedly angered that man in the White House, but the president’s ego doesn’t matter here.

Prince Harry and Barack Obama are total bros pic.twitter.com/TXKlJShnyX — Esquire (@esquire) February 28, 2018

If the Obamas show up, then we wonder if they will bring daughters Malia and Sasha. Hopefully, Malia Obama will be able to get away from Harvard to attend the wedding. The eldest Obama daughter could even bring her reported British boyfriend, Rory Farquharson.

The Carters

Beyoncé and Jay Z are known to have big moments in big places. You remember when B sang the national anthem at President Obama’s inauguration in 2013? You remember when Bey and Blue Ivy showed up for the Obama’s Easter Egg Roll at the White House in 2016?

Well, rumors are flying about Bey being asked to perform at the royal ceremony. If Bey decides against performing, then she and her hubby could still just make headlines for being fashionable weddings guests. Yes, they can slay on a royal level!

The Wests

Yes, Mr. West may be in the building! Kanye and Kim Kardashian-West have proven that they love parties. They may just have earned an invite to one of the biggest days of Markle and Harry’s lives.

We would definitely get some crazy Instagram selfies from them, and Mrs. West may even try to upstage the bride-to-be. But it may be hard for them to travel now that they just welcomed their third baby, Chicago West, to the family.

Serena Williams

Williams will be a bridesmaid at the wedding, UK’s The Daily Star reported. She is already carrying out her bridesmaid’s duties by helping Markle to get in better shape for the big day.

“Serena has got Meghan doing these tough weights sessions that will have her in incredible shape for her big day,” a friend of Markle’s told the Daily Star. “Meghan told Serena she wants to have a strong but sexy physique when she walks down the aisle. She doesn’t want to be super-skinny.”

Rihanna

Bad gurl RiRi got to know Harry during his 2016 tour of her native Barbados, Marie Claire reported. She could jump on the mic or keep the party going during the reception, right?

