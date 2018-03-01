DJ Khaled Teams Up With French Montana’s ‘We Are The Dream’ Campaign Helping Undocumented Immigrants

Immigration has been a very hot topic in the U.S. since before the 2016 election and even more now that Trump is in office and made his stance on immigrantion known. Many celebrities who are immigrants themselves or come from immigrant families have strived to do something to help the cause—and French Montana and DJ Khaled are the latest to do so.

DJ Khaled Joins French Montana's "We Are The Dream" Campaign as the Son of Palestinian Immigrants https://t.co/9EaPvAiH40 — People (@people) February 28, 2018

Rapper French Montana’s ‘We Are The Dream’ campaign is continuing to power ahead with the addition of fellow music industry veteran DJ Khaled, according to PEOPLE magazine. The ‘We Are The Dream’ campaign was launched by French Montana in a collaboration with MTV and the nonprofit organization Get Schooled. DJ Khaled is the son of immigrants and French Montana is an immigrant as well.

Via PEOPLE:

French Montana wants to make sure they stay in school, which is why he launched “We Are The Dream” — to ensure undocumented immigrants, currently enrolled in educational institutions in the U.S., stay in school.

“I am one of tens of thousands of first-and-second-generation immigrants that are having a significant positive impact on the United States,” the Morocco-born rapper told Rolling Stone. “I am excited to lead others in this fight to ensure Dreamers connect with the support they need to get to college and make their American Dream come true.”

“We all deserve our own path to success, no matter where we are from,” Khaled tells PEOPLE CHICA. “The key to success is love, we win more with love and unity.” The hit-making producer urges fans to join the movement by posting selfies on social media using the hashtag #WeAreTheDream and tagging @GetSchooled.

Get Schooled also launched a website providing resources for undocumented immigrant students and their families, which includes scholarship information and real-life stories about immigration.

The initiative is also donating several $1,000 grants to schools and organizations advocating on behalf of undocumented students.

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Bobby Brown Says Whitney Houston Died From A Broken Heart, Not Drugs

WATCH: Robbin’ Season Is In Full Swing In ‘Atlanta’ Season 2 Promo