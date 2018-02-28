The Wake Up: Trump Pretends Like He Cares About HBCUs [Again]; White house Ignores Racist Prison Sentencing; SCOTUS Immigration Ruling Is Unconstitutional

Trump Pretends Like He Cares About HBCUs [Again]

The president on Tuesday repeated his song and dance from last year about caring for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). However, if history is any indication, he and the federal government have no real intentions on supporting the institutions increasingly facing financial problems.

The White House announced that Trump “continues to prioritize HBCUs,” but the announcement came about a week after Concordia College in Alabama said it would be forced to close in a matter of months because it couldn’t afford to remain open. It also came nearly one year to the day after the president signed an executive order to make HBCUs “an absolute priority for this White House.”

While USA Today reported that “dozens of presidents from black colleges and universities met Tuesday with members of Congress,” chances are that Dillard University President Walter M. Kimbrough was not one of them. After last year’s debacle in the White house that was essentially nothing but a photo op for the president, Kimbrough wrote about how disappointingly useless the meeting was.

White House Wants Prison Reform But Ignores Sentencing Disparities

The White House on Tuesday announced its intentions to reform the nation’s prison systems, according to the Associated Press. However, in the same breath, by the way, it also said there were no plans to address the myriad problems with prison sentences themselves, which on average are harsher for Black people than they are for Whites.

A report last year confirmed “that black male offenders received sentences on average 19.1 percent longer than those of ‘similarly situated’ white male offenders,” the Huffington Post wrote at the time.

Still, knowing this, senior White house officials, speaking anonymously, of course, “said they were not including sentencing reforms [in recommendations for legislators to propose new laws] because they did not see a path forward at this time.”

How convenient.

SCOTUS immigration ruling goes against the constitution

The U.S. Supreme Court’s latest ruling on immigration seemingly violates the constitution. Undocumented immigrants can now legally be held by the government indefinitely without bail, NBC News reported. The decision contradicts the eight amendment’s provisions against “cruel and unusual punishments” and promoted an immediate rebuke from immigration advocates.

Justice Breyer, dissenting from today's SCOTUS decision denying bail hearings to long-detained immigrants awaiting deportation (Breyer joined by Justices Ginsburg and Sotomayor — Kagan was recused) pic.twitter.com/OCyK7Kqwmg — Steven Mazie (@stevenmazie) February 27, 2018

“How can we as a nation, remain a haven for the prosecuted when we lock up asylum seekers — who are in this country legally to escape violence — for prolonged periods of time without access to an immigration court custody hearing?” Eleanor Acer, the Human Rights First group, asked rhetorically.

The eighth amendment states that “Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted.”

