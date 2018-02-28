The Bigs Presents: This Week’s Top 5 Hoopers

The state playoffs have begun with 1A/2A headed to sectionals and 3A/4A starting regionals. Only the strong survive and The BIGS Hooper Of The Year Award race get’s set to enter the home stretch!

1. Talen Horton-Tucker (Sr-Simeon) – The front runner for the Hooper Of The year…Simeon will play in the Reavis regional. Last Weeks Rank – #1

2. Ayo Dosunmu (Sr-Morgan Park) – Ayo is ready to lead his squad to back to back state titles. The Mustangs play in the Evergreen Park regional. Last Weeks Rank – #2

3. Javon Freeman (Sr-Whitney Young) – Vonno is also looking to lead his squad to back to back titles…beating Simeon in the ship 2 years in a row will be a challenge. Last Weeks Rank – #3

4. Messiah Jones (Sr-Simeon) – The best big man in the city this year….”no one will outwork me!” The Drake commit will have to come up big for the Wolverines. Last Weeks Rank – Knocking At The Door

5. Dannie Smith (Sr-Orr) – He’s a threat from inside and out and is always thinking team first. Orr defeated Uplift 75-66 Wednesday night in OT in the Elmhurst sectional. Last Weeks Rank – Knocking At The Door

Knocking At The Door- Xavier Pinson (Sr-Simeon) George Conditt (Sr-Corliss) Raekwon Drake (Sr-Orr) Adam Miller (So-Morgan Park) Chase Adams (Sr-Orr)