This Hip Hop Star Wants To Be The Villain In ‘Black Panther’ Sequel

Marvel’s Black Panther is destroying the box office and there is already talk of a sequel. No word on what the plot will be, but one hip hop artist is throwing his name in the mix: Kendrick Lamar.

Last week during a BBC interview, the Compton rapper revealed he wants to appear in the Black Panther sequel, saying, “I got to now!” Kendrick produced and performed several songs on the soundtrack so it is an obvious match. However, Lamar doesn’t just want a cameo in the sequel, he is looking to play the next villain. He explained, “I really enjoyed Killmonger’s character, just off the simple fact he was a villain but he came with some real. He was dropping them jewels and you got to be aware of what’s going on. He was a villain but he was love and misunderstood. If I could, I’d play a Killmonger, for sure.” The villain in the Black Panther follow-up is going to be a coveted role in Hollywood, but we’ll see if Lamar makes his big screen debut in the Ryan Coogler film.

Fans are already obsessed with the sequel, even though the film was only released 12 days ago. Here are some ideas from folks on Twitter:

I know I'm not the only person putting together a Black Panther sequel in my mind like I'm on the production team. Can Janelle Monae be worked in there somewhere as a Black American revolutionary who joins forces w/ Nakia & T'Challa & has a musical interlude for some reason? — Bree Newsome (@BreeNewsome) February 22, 2018

I would like a Black Panther sequel wherein they explain Wakanda's domestic justice system, its membership of the African Union, & what their foods are — dr. dalia ☥𓂀 (@DALIAMALEK) February 25, 2018

Everyone has an opinion on a #BlackPanther sequel. I hope by the time #BlackPanther "3" debuts and I'm around to see it! 20th Century Fox will be apart of Disney. Then we can get #Storm in the #MCU with #Tchalla. I luv #Nakia, but #Storm is Queen. pic.twitter.com/Irtsz7IlP8 — Black Panther🐾 IS KING. (@JerrellZod) February 25, 2018

We are so here for a proper return of Storm!

