This Hip Hop Star Wants To Be The Villain In ‘Black Panther’ Sequel

Photo by

News
Home > News

This Hip Hop Star Wants To Be The Villain In ‘Black Panther’ Sequel

This could be epic.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor

Posted February 26, 2018
1 reads
Leave a comment

Marvel’s Black Panther is destroying the box office and there is already talk of a sequel. No word on what the plot will be, but one hip hop artist is throwing his name in the mix: Kendrick Lamar.

Last week during a BBC interview, the Compton rapper revealed he wants to appear in the Black Panther sequel, saying, “I got to now!” Kendrick produced and performed several songs on the soundtrack so it is an obvious match. However, Lamar doesn’t just want a cameo in the sequel, he is looking to play the next villain. He explained, “I really enjoyed Killmonger’s character, just off the simple fact he was a villain but he came with some real. He was dropping them jewels and you got to be aware of what’s going on. He was a villain but he was love and misunderstood. If I could, I’d play a Killmonger, for sure.” The villain in the Black Panther follow-up is going to be a coveted role in Hollywood, but we’ll see if Lamar makes his big screen debut in the Ryan Coogler film.

Fans are already obsessed with the sequel, even though the film was only released 12 days ago. Here are some ideas from folks on Twitter:

We are so here for a proper return of Storm!

SEE ALSO:

Billy Graham’s Complicated Relationship With Black America, Explained

Woman Shouts N-Word, Literally Stops The Show At ‘Black Panther’ NJ Screening

2018 Winter Olympic Games - Opening Ceremony

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

14 photos Launch gallery

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

Continue reading Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

This year's installment of the Winter Olympic Games is the most diverse its ever been, with an increasing number of Black athletes competing for gold medals in sports that are not traditionally associated with people of color. Not including the 10 American Olympians, there are a handful of other Black competitors from countries that don't have a cold winter season, let alone see a single flake of snow, which makes their qualifications for the Games all the more impressive. By contrast, just 10 Black people competed in the 2014 Winter Olympic Games. The opening ceremony is Friday, with the Games being held through February 25 in Pyeongchang County, South Korea. Black women, who have been busy trying to save America from itself, make up the bulk of Team USA. Will they be able to win in South Korea, too? Here's a closer look at all of the Black people competing in PyeongChang 2018. [embed]http://https://www.instagram.com/p/BWI7iRkFKbA/?hl=en[/embed]

 

 

 

comments – Add Yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 03-14-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now