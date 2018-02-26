‘Tell That Muthaf***a:’ Samuel L. Jackson Rips Trump To Shreds Over Arming Teachers Plan

Considering the chorus of critics against Trump’s ill-received plan to arm teachers after the Parkland shooting tragedy, Samuel L. Jackson may become one of the loudest voices. The “Pulp Fiction” star kept it all-the-way real again and shredded Trump on Twitter on Friday.

“Can someone that’s been in a Gunfight tell that Muthafukka that’s Never been in a Gunfight, the flaws of his Arm The Teachers plan??!!” Jackson asked.

We gotta thank Jackson for his unapologetic tweet, which received more than 300,000 likes. Jackson is known for his whip-smart commentary, and he just canceled Trump with the quickness. Kudos to Shaft! Trump first touted his controversial idea of arming 20 percent of teachers at schools during a meeting last week at the White House that included students and parents personally impacted by the February 14 mass shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, The Huffington Post reported. He doubled down on that proposal and praised the NRA during his Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) speech on Friday morning. The president’s proposal has beyond outraged folks, especially teachers who have taken to social media to speak out against it. Lily Eskelsen García, the president of the National Education Association, publicly denounced Trump’s proposal. Solutions are needed to “keep guns out of the hands of those who want to use them to massacre innocent children and educators,” García said to Education Week. “Arming teachers does nothing to prevent that.” Teachers in Utah believe gun training is an ‘absurd idea,” they recently told the Salt Lake Tribune. “I don’t feel like that’s in our job description,” Jessica Reynolds, a music teacher at Draper Elementary School in Draper, Utah, a city in Salt Lake, said. “Now you need to be a teacher and a counselor and a parent and all of the things that we really do and also you need to be a police officer? It’s not fair.”

