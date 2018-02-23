Mo’Nique Rips Into Charlamagne — To His Face: ‘You Still Haven’t Explained, Lenard!’

Mo’Nique appeared on The View yesterday and got some schooling from Whoopi Goldberg. This morning, she headed to The Breakfast Club, who has been dragging her for weeks over her boycott of Netflix. Charlamagne gave her Donkey of the Day, which Mo is still upset over.

During the uncomfortable interview, Mo nearly went into mama-from-Precious mode saying, “And then you give me a title of Donkey of the Day … Is your mother still alive? And you’re from what city in South Carolina? Moncks Corner, South Carolina. And if I was to call your mother or your grandmother would they tell me stories of inequality that they had to deal with? … So would your mother be a donkey? Would your grandmother be a donkey?” See the moment below:

Charlamagne said her gave her Donkey of the Day because, “I think you’re using racial and gender bias, which are actual real issues, the struggle that the Black woman is going through in many industries is a real issue, but you’re using it to focus on something that you’re dealing with individually.”

Mo’Nique insisted that Charlamagne name one “Black female comedian that’s got the the million dollar payday.” Charlamagne couldn’t answer. Mo’Nique also claimed she hasn’t gotten support from Black media, like The Breakfast Club. She also came for Angela Yee for asking about rumors that she is difficult to work with, telling her if she wasn’t going to name names, “Keep it on the playground. Watch the full interview below.

Question… why is Mo on this month-long press tour defending herself? We know her point of view, she is not going to convert non-believers. Maybe if she laid low and worked on her next epic project, because she surely is talented, the stigma of being blackballed or difficult would fade. People have a short attention span but Mo keeps this narrative of herself in the press from attacking everyone from Roland Martin to Oprah. At this point, the best response might be no response.

