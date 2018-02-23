‘Black Panther’ Makes History — Again

‘Black Panther’ Makes History — Again

The Ryan Coogler film is blowing up the box office.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor

Posted February 23, 2018
Marvel’s Black Panther is conquering the globe from social media to the critics to the box office. Now, the film just hit another milestone. According to Variety, the Ryan Coogler film is the highest, first-week grossing Marvel Cinematic Universe movie in their history, bring in  $292 million in North America.

Variety also reports, “Disney noted on Friday that Marvel comparative titles have declined on average of 53% domestically, with the exception of The Avengers, which only dropped 45%. Applying those drop-offs to Black Panther, which opened with a $202 million Friday-Sunday, would indicate a second weekend somewhere in the $83 million to $95 million range. Deadpool and Captain America: Civil War each fell 53%, and Avengers: Age of Ultron declined by 52%.” In addition, “Black Panther has helped pull the 2018 domestic box office up by 7.2% to $1.69 billion as of Feb. 21, according to comScore.”

According to Forbes.com, the movie is the “20th-biggest superhero movie ever in unadjusted North American grosses.”

With all of this said, let’s hope Black Panther is not a once every ten years event. From Get Out to Black Panther, hopefully the success of these films debunks any myths that Black films cannot be successful across the globe. Wakanda forever!

