The Wake Up: Black Politician Gets Threats Over NRA; Rubio Gets Roasted; Lupita To Produce Biopic

Dallas vs. The NRA

A top-ranking politician in Dallas has gotten threatening messages since he demanded the NRA relocate its upcoming annual convention, according to a new report.

Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway, a Black city council member, cited last week’s school shooting in Florida as his primary reason for not wanting the pro-gun group anywhere near his city. As a result, [probably mostly White] gun enthusiasts got mad and started sending threats to Caraway (who never said if they were racial or deadly in nature).

“It just goes to show that there are sick people in the world,” Caraway told the Dallas Morning News.

UPDATE: #NRA’s response to Dwaine Caraway calling for group to host upcoming leadership meeting elsewhere. Hear from both sides on @FOX4 5:30/6pm pic.twitter.com/zRzv1fXL1O — Alex Boyér (@AlexBoyerFox4) February 19, 2018

The NRA, being the proponents of violence that they are, didn’t say anything about Caraway’s potential harm. Instead, they released a defiant statement saying, “No politician anywhere can tell the NRA not to come to their city. We are already there.”

Rubio Gets Roasted

Marco Rubio took one for the team Wednesday night. During a town hall event in Florida about gun control. He was the only elected Republican from the state to show up, while the governor and others probably cowered in fear somewhere else. As it turned out, their fear was justified, and then some, after parents of shooting victims sounded off on Rubio, who was left to defend for himself.

Marco Rubio gets eaten alive here. Absolutely amazing. pic.twitter.com/Yu3Ebvl9tV — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) February 22, 2018

Make no mistake, Rubio isn’t a sympathetic figure. He has an A+ rating by the NRA and made excuses for why not enacting tighter gun control legislation. But at least he was there to allow those in attendance to take out their anger and frustration on someone who deserves blame.

Lupita To Star In, Produce Noah Biopic

Lupita Nyong’o is keeping up her momentum of success in 2018 after her incredible portrayal of Nakia in “Black Panther.” The Academy Award-winning actress was so taken by Trevor Noah’s autobiography, that she will not only star in the movie adaptation, she said she planned to produce it, as well.

When I read @Trevornoah's "Born A Crime," I could not put the book down. Excited to announce that I will be starring in and producing its feature film adaptation! #BornACrimehttps://t.co/v4AfGe23P5 pic.twitter.com/QvrsETIEAc — Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) February 21, 2018

“I could not put the book down,” she tweeted Wednesday in making the announcement. Noah’s book, “Born A Crime: Stories From A South African Childhood,” was released in 2016 and went on to be a #1 New York Times Best Seller.

SEE ALSO:

Billy Graham’s Complicated Relationship With Black America, Explained

Mo’Nique Reportedly In Financial Trouble