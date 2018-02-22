R. Kelly Is Officially The First Person Added To Wakanda’s No Fly List

R. Kelly Is Officially The First Person Added To Wakanda’s No Fly List

Keep him trapped in a closet.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor

Posted February 22, 2018
No one will ever forget that R. Kelly is an accused child predator. Therefore, his lust for underage girls in the great land of Wakanda. The R&B singer learned this the hard way on Twitter today.

As we all know, Black Panther is a cultural phenomena and since the film’s release people have been saying they are getting on the first flight to Wakanda. Including R. Kelly, see below:

Well, it looks like the “Trapped in the Closet” singer is on the no fly list. See the reactions below.

Arguably, the best response came from former American Idol Frenchie Davis.

Not happening, Kells. You might want to focus on paying up thousands in unpaid rent. He  reportedly owes $31,000 on his two residences — one was accused of trapping women in a sex cult.

