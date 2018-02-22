National Association of Black Journalists Hosts IL Attorney General Candidates Forum

NABJ-Chicago will host a forum for Illinois Attorney General Candidates on Monday, February 26, 2018, at CBS 2 Chicago, at 22 West Washington, Chicago. The media organization has invited all 10 candidates to meet with its membership and share their platforms for the office of the state’s chief lawyer. The forum will start at 6:15 pm, preceded by a reception at 5:30 pm.

With less than four weeks until the March 20 primary election, Illinois voters have a crowded field of eight Democratic and two Republican candidates from which to choose.

The Democratic candidates include Scott Drury, Sharon Fairley, Aaron Goldstein, Renato Mariotti, Pat Quinn, Kwame Raoul, Nancy Rotering and Jesse Ruiz. Republican candidates include Gary Grasso and Erika Harold. Thus far, all are confirmed except Rotering and Harold, who have schedule conflicts.

Derrick Blakley, CBS 2 political reporter, will moderate the forum, and questions will be taken from the audience.