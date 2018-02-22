HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Would You Wear Moncler’s New Puffer Gowns?

It’s fashion month so the runway is ablaze with all the trends you will be wearing for the year. Milan Fashion Week has stood out amongst the fashion weeks this season (Paris, I’m waiting for what you have in store) with innovative runway shows with fashion re-imagined (yes, Gucci, I’m talking to you). Moncler, known for their $1K+ down puffer jackets and outerwear appeal, showed the fashion world that they can be more than just outerwear.

Moncler announced the end of their creative partnership with designers Thom Browne and Giambattista Valli, saying good-bye their popular Gamme Rouge and Gamme Bleu lines. The conclusion of this fashion era is ushering in a new re-imagined Moncler with Moncler Genius. Moncler Genius is a partnership between the fashion house and eight designers, including Palm Angels, Pierpaolo Piccioli, and Craig Green. One of the first things to cause a stir in the fashion industry? Moncler x Pierpaolo Piccioli’s release of the Moncler puffer gown.

In an interview with The Cut, Piccioli stated he was inspired by Italian Renaissance painters depictions of Madonna. The colorful and towering puffer gowns are statement pieces that look like they could save your life in addition to making a grand entrance.

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown wore one of the puffer gowns to the Milan Fashion Week show, where fashion stylist Luka Sabbat was also in attendance.

Moncler Genius will be dropping collections monthly a la streetwear style brands and sure to attract the attention of fashionable millennials looking for something new and refreshing.

Beauties, we have to know: would you wear this puffer gown to your next gala or event? Take our poll below.

