Chris Tucker Confirms That ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is Coming Soon

Hollywood has always had a fascination with sequels and remakes, but it seems that over the last few years they have overdosed on them. Case in point, actor/comedian Chris Tucker has just confirmed that a fourth entry in the Rush Hour franchise is officially in the works.

In a new interview on ESPN’s podcast The Plug, Complex is reporting that Chris Tucker finally confirmed the rumors that a new Rush Hour movie would be coming soon. If you recall, the first Rush Hour film premiered in 1998, followed by sequels in 2001 and 2007. There have been rumors for quite a while that a fourth installment was in development.

After some rumors about a new ‘Rush Hour’ began circulating last year, Chris Tucker, arguably the funniest half of the franchise, finally confirmed that ‘Rush Hour 4’ is a go during an appearance on the ESPN podcast ‘The Plug.’

After one of the hosts asked Tucker if he and Jackie Chan would ever grace the world with more ‘Rush Hour,’ Tucker replied with some magical words: “It’s happening.”

“This is gonna be the rush of all rushes,” the comedian said. “Jackie is ready and we want to do this so that people don’t ever forget it.” He wasn’t able to reveal any more details, but for diehard ‘Rush Hour’ fans that should be more than enough.

During the interview, when talk turned to the highly-anticipated Last Friday film, that would hopefully see him return as his iconic character Smokey from the original 1995 film Friday, Tucker once again said that he’s not sure if he’s interested. He’s been turning down the film for years, so it’s safe to say that the only sequels he’s interested in appearing in are those of the Rush Hour variety.

