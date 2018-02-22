‘Black Panther’ Sparks Colorism Debate And Twitter Fingers Are Going Wild

Photo by

News
Home > News

‘Black Panther’ Sparks Colorism Debate And Twitter Fingers Are Going Wild

Folks are sharing their feelings.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor

Posted February 22, 2018
0 reads
Leave a comment

Marvel’s Black Panther celebrates melanin magic, which has become a hot topic on Twitter recently. Some folks have said that all this movie melanin magic excludes lighter-skinned Blacks, with the film showing an abundance of darker-skinned characters.

Users have talked about an underwhelming number of lighter-skinned actors and actresses in the film, and that this lack of representation hints at colorism. Here are some of the tweets:

On the other hand, several folks have are not on board the colorism train and believe the film should just be celebrated.

It’s hard to watch this debate develop without examining the film’s characters. Yes, the primary, secondary and even a great number of background characters in Wakanda are played by darker-skinned actors and actress. Chadwick Boseman‘s T’Challa/Black Panther is the brother of “melanined” Princess Shuri, played by the hilarious Letitia Wright. T’Challa is the love interest to “melanined” super spy Nakia, played by the beautiful Lupita Nyong’o. And even Danai Gurira‘s Okoye steals hearts as the unapologetic leader of the darker-skinned elite team of Wakandan female warriors and bodyguards known as the Dora Milaje.

Basically, T’Challa momma, family, lady and crew are brown or dark-skinned.

But the film has found a loving embrace and gotten props from the spectrum of light, brown and dark-skinned folks around the world. It has been considered a great victory for all Black folks, a fact that can’t be ignored in this debate.

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler knows this global reception and the representation of Black faces in his record-breaking film are highly significant to Black folks everywhere.

“Deep down we all hoped that people would come to see a film about a fictional country on the continent of Africa, made up of a cast of people of African descent,” Coogler wrote in an open letter to fans shared by Entertainment Weekly. “Never in a million years did we imagine that you all would come out this strong.”

He continued, “t still humbles me to think that people care enough to spend their money and time watching our film. But to see people of all backgrounds wearing clothing that celebrates their heritage, taking pictures next to our posters with their friends and family, and sometimes dancing in the lobbies of theaters often moved me and my wife to tears.”

The debate surely proves one thing: Black Panther matters.

SEE ALSO:

Billy Graham’s Complicated Relationship With Black America, Explained

Woman Shouts N-Word, Literally Stops The Show At ‘Black Panther’ NJ Screening

2018 Winter Olympic Games - Opening Ceremony

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

14 photos Launch gallery

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

Continue reading Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

This year's installment of the Winter Olympic Games is the most diverse its ever been, with an increasing number of Black athletes competing for gold medals in sports that are not traditionally associated with people of color. Not including the 10 American Olympians, there are a handful of other Black competitors from countries that don't have a cold winter season, let alone see a single flake of snow, which makes their qualifications for the Games all the more impressive. By contrast, just 10 Black people competed in the 2014 Winter Olympic Games. The opening ceremony is Friday, with the Games being held through February 25 in Pyeongchang County, South Korea. Black women, who have been busy trying to save America from itself, make up the bulk of Team USA. Will they be able to win in South Korea, too? Here's a closer look at all of the Black people competing in PyeongChang 2018. [embed]http://https://www.instagram.com/p/BWI7iRkFKbA/?hl=en[/embed]

 

 

 

comments – Add Yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 03-14-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now