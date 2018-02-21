Prayers Up: Wendy Williams Forced To Take A Three-Week Hiatus

Wendy Williams has been killing morning television for ten seasons. From her salacious hot topics to celebrity interviews, the former queen of radio brings the ratchet every morning. However, Wendy Williams has been struggling with health issues and doctors are forcing her to take a three weeks hiatus from The Wendy Williams Show.

Today, Wendy revealed she was diagnosed with Graves’, an autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid. She revealed on her talk show, “Graves’ disease squeezes the muscles behind the eyeballs.” She continued, “My doctor has prescribed — are you ready? — as of today, three weeks of vacation. What? Who are you? I was pissed.” She joked, “I’ll be back in two. I’m not an heiress — who is going to pay my bills? Are you serious? I’m just saying, I come from working class.”

Watch below:

A message from Wendy. pic.twitter.com/tDzsW1s6kf — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) February 21, 2018

Prayers up for Wendy. We hope she gets better soon.

