Trailer + Premiere Date Drops For Tracy Morgan, Tiffany Haddish Series ‘The Last O.G.’

Coming off a stellar 2017, Girls Trip breakout star Tiffany Haddish is already starting off 2018 on the right note. The official trailer for her upcoming TBS comedy series with Tracy Morgan just dropped and it looks just as hilarious as you would imagine.

The mere thought of Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish teaming up for a new TV series is enough to get you laughing right away, however when you actually take a look at the trailer you realize it’s even better than you hoped. Shadow and Act has the full synopsis of the series, fellow co-stars and the official premiere date.

Via Shadow and Act:

‘The Last O.G.’ revolves around Tray (Morgan), an ex-con who is shocked to see just how much the world has changed when he is released from prison for good behavior after a 15-year stint. Returning to his newly=gentrified Brooklyn neighborhood, he discovers that his former girlfriend, Shay (Haddish), has married an affable, successful white man (Ryan Gaul) who is helping raise the twins (Taylor Mosby & Hoagland) Tray never knew existed. Wanting nothing more than to connect with his kids, but having neither the money to support them nor himself, Tray falls back on the skills he learned in prison to make ends meet while treading unfamiliar territory.

Cedric the Entertainer stars as the head of the halfway house where Tray is staying, and Allen Maldonado as Tray’s cousin Bobby, who helps him adjust to life on the outside. Guest stars will include Edi Patterson, Chrissy Metz (‘This is Us’), Malik Yoba, Heather Simms and more. Executive-producing with [Tracy] Morgan, [Jordan] Peele and co-creator John Carcieri are Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum and Joel Zadak of Principato Young.

The show will kick things off on April 3rd. After that, episodes will air on Tuesdays at 10:30 P.M.

You can check out the FULL trailer for The Last O.G. BELOW:

