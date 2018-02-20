The Wake Up: White House Welcomed Florida School Shooting; Convicted Ex-NFL Player Wants Custody Of Son; Inching Closer To Impeachment?

White House: Florida Shooting Was A ‘Reprieve’ From Trump Scandals
Last week’s shooting massacre of 17 students and faculty members in a Florida school was a welcome “distraction” from all the other scandals that the White House had been engulfed in, a senior Trump administration official told the Washington Post.
“For everyone, it was a distraction or a reprieve,” the unnamed White House official said. “A lot of people here felt like it was a reprieve from seven or eight days of just getting pummeled.”
In case you missed that, the White House was relieved that negative attention was taken off of it. Even if it meant that more than a dozen young people had to be shot and killed in order to achieve that “reprieve” from damning allegations from porn stars, an apparent cover-up effort to disguise a White House staffer’s abuse toward women and other budding scandals.
Rae Carruth Wants Custody Of The Son Whose Mother He Tried To Kill
A former NFL player serving time for paying a hitman to shoot and kill the woman pregnant with his child has requested custody of that same child, who is now 18 years old. Rae Carruth made the plea from behind bars when he recently sent a letter to the mother of his then-girlfriend, who ultimately died about a month after her botched attempted contract killing, according to ESPN.
His son, Chancellor Lee Adams, was born prematurely because of the shooting and suffers from cerebral palsy. Carruth, 44, has served 17 years in prison and is scheduled to be released in October.
“I feel like I owe Chancellor,” Carruth reportedly said. “I let him down as he came into this world and the only way that I can make that right, the only way I can work out my relationship with my son, is to be there for him and to be a father and a dad to him going forward.”
Prison is designed to rehabilitate offenders, but the prospects of Carruth gaining custody seem to be pushing the boundaries of forgiveness.
Is A Trump Impeachment Coming Sooner Than Expected
Special prosecutor Robert Mueller has been turning up the heat on former Trump cronies who played key roles in getting him elected, turning them against each other in hopes of getting evidence that could lead to the president’s impeachment. The latest development from his case has resulted in bank fraud charges against Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign manager who has already been charged with money laundering and conspiracy against the U.S.
While Manafort has pleaded not guilty, he is expected to increasingly face more charges and could ultimately decide to testify for the prosecution — aka, snitch — which could bring down the already fragile Trump presidency.
Fingers crossed!
SEE ALSO:
Here’s The Black Republican Who Hated ‘Black Panther’
Lesbian Romance Cut Out Of ‘Black Panther’
Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama
Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama
1. Barack Gives Daughter Malia a KissSource:Getty 1 of 44
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a storySource:Getty 2 of 44
3. Michelle and Barack KissSource:Getty 3 of 44
4. Michelle and BarackSource:Getty 4 of 44
5. First Family PortraitSource:Getty 5 of 44
6. Two TermsSource:Getty 6 of 44
7. Barack Obama and Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 7 of 44
8. Michelle and Barack host a State DinnerSource:Getty 8 of 44
9. The Obamas on Air Force OneSource:Getty 9 of 44
10. The First Family in LondonSource:Getty 10 of 44
11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha ObamaSource:Getty 11 of 44
12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State DinnerSource:Getty 12 of 44
13. Turkey PardoningSource:Getty 13 of 44
14. Sunday ChurchSource:Getty 14 of 44
15. Gobble, GobbleSource:Getty 15 of 44
16. Malia Obama, the First DaughterSource:Getty 16 of 44
17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia ObamaSource:Getty 17 of 44
18. Team ObamaSource:Instagram 18 of 44
19. A Family AffairSource:Getty 19 of 44
20. Flashback To The Old DaysSource:Pete Souza 20 of 44
21. Happy Birthday!Source:Getty 21 of 44
22. Candidly AwesomeSource:Pete Souza 22 of 44
23. Historic First FamilySource:Getty 23 of 44
24. Ice Cream TreatSource:Getty 24 of 44
25. TV TimeSource:Pete Souza 25 of 44
26. Playing In The Oval OfficeSource:Instagram 26 of 44
27. Always Giving BackSource:Getty 27 of 44
28. A Christmas StorySource:Getty 28 of 44
29. Hawaii Trip!Source:Getty 29 of 44
30. Obama Loves Team USA & His WifeSource:Getty 30 of 44
31. Malia and Sasha ObamaSource:Getty 31 of 44
32. Michelle Plays on a BikeSource:Getty 32 of 44
33. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & MaliaSource:Getty 33 of 44
34. Reading TimeSource:Pete Souza 34 of 44
35. Family SupportSource:Getty 35 of 44
36. The Sister SelfieSource:Pete Souza 36 of 44
37. Supporting MomSource:Pete Souza 37 of 44
38. Giving Back On MLK DaySource:Getty 38 of 44
39. Obamas Give Back To The CommunitySource:Getty 39 of 44
40. Always Supporting Small BusinessesSource:Getty 40 of 44
41. Obama SwaggerSource:Getty 41 of 44
42. Laughs & TurkeysSource:Getty 42 of 44
43. Christmas With The ObamasSource:Getty 43 of 44
44. 50th Anniversary Of March On SelmaSource:Pete Souza 44 of 44