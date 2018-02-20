Louisiana School Board Member Posts Racist Image To ‘Make Evil People Fear Punishment’

Mike Whitlow is a member of the Tangipahoa Parish School Board in Louisiana and he is clearly a Trump-loving “Make America Great Again” type of guy. See what he posted below on Facebook.

I kid you not, a member of a local Louisiana school board posted this on social media. The School Board. https://t.co/MCtSLLjfQE pic.twitter.com/9S4CfBXzw8 — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) February 20, 2018

Yep, this is a guy who is on the school board of a southern town that is reportedly 28.35% Black. As we all know, especially a person who is on a school board that focuses on educating young people, a noose is clearly a racist image. Nooses were used to lynch thousands of Black people and are still threats used against Black people.

And in the one of the worst apologies ever, Whitlow claimed the article where he found this racist image “had no racial or discriminatory overtones whatsoever.” He also blamed everyone else for reacting, “I am deeply saddened by the misplaced reaction to a Facebook repost made yesterday, February 18, 2017. As a resident and public servant of Tangipahoa Parish, I value public safety and have been upset by recent violent attacks on innocent people in our great nation. Personally, I believe that, as a country, we would be better served by more stringent sentences of imprisonment for violent offenders.”

Misplaced reaction? Clearly he is misplaced in his leadership position and if the Tangipahoa Parish School Board had any sense, he would be removed. Whitlow also added, “Again, I apologize if anyone took offense at the reposting.”

The hypocrisy here is deeply disturbing. A Black trooper in New Jersey is fired for posting about Black Excellence, but this man is still with the school board?

