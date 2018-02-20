He’s Out! R. Kelly Evicted After Not Paying $31,000 In Rent For Atlanta Homes

R.Kelly is causing more controversy. He has been told to get out of his homes in Atlanta after racking up thousands in unpaid rent following sex cult allegations.

He owes a hefty $31,000 on his two residences in ATL, New York Daily News reported.

R. Kelly evicted from 2 Georgia homes over $30K unpaid rent https://t.co/wR1aX3hN5q — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) February 20, 2018

The disgraced R&B singer was evicted from the homes that he rented in Johns Creek, a northeastern suburb of Atlanta, according to court documents filed with the magistrate court of Fulton County on February 13. Kelly paid $3,000 per month in rent at one home, and he paid $11,542 per month in rent at the second home, according to court filings. But the homes, owned by SB Property Management Global, LLC, have made headlines before now.

Both of those properties were robbed while the singer was on tour in late November. They were emptied out and “everything was gone,” a cleaning woman said to authorities at the time.Alfonso Walker, 50, was arrested in December and charged with felony and misdemeanor charges, including theft by deception, theft by taking and burglary in the first degree.

Kelly had “no comment at this time” about the situation, Trevian Kutti, a spokesperson for the singer, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. His lack of defense is not surprising, given that there’s is major backlash and outrage still growing against the singer accused of sexual assault.

He had rented a third home in the same Atlanta area, where he allegedly held women captive in a sex cult, BuzzFeed reported in July. The claim has not resulted in any criminal charges for Kelly. However, a file on the singer from Johns Creek police received in August is still open and under review, Dexter Bond, a spokesman for the DA’s office said in an email to AJC recently.

SEE ALSO:

Here’s The Black Republican Who Hated ‘Black Panther’

Lesbian Romance Cut Out Of ‘Black Panther’