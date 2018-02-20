Here’s Everyone Charged In The Trump Russia Investigation

Photo by

News
Home > News

Here’s Everyone Charged In The Trump Russia Investigation

Republicans wanted to impeach President Obama for much less.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor

Posted February 20, 2018
0 reads
Leave a comment

The special counsel investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 presidential election filed a new charge on Friday (February 16), marking the 18th indictment in the ongoing investigation. Black folks are looking at this and know that President Barack Obama would have been impeached long ago.

SEE ALSO: Trump’s Cronies Arrested Amid Russia Collusion Probe Indictments That May Lead To Impeachment

Robert Mueller, the special counsel, charged Alex van der Zwaan for allegedly lying to the FBI. This latest indictment adds to Mueller’s methodical movement toward building a case against President Donald Trump, which could result in his impeachment.

As criminal charges against people in Trump’s circle mount, it’s laughable that the Republicans wanted to impeach Obama for much less. Former Florida Rep. Allen West, a Black Republican, wanted Obama run out of office for a Taliban prisoner swap. Some in the GOP also tried to link the former president to Benghazi to find another way to remove him from the White House.

 

Here’s the growing list indictments:

Alex Van Der Zwaan

Charged on February 16, 2018: Van Der Zwaan was an associate of former Trump adviser Rick Gates. Van Der Zwaan allegedly lied to the FBI about contacts with Gates, who has also been indicted.

 

 13 Russians

Charged on February 16, 2018: Thirteen Russian nationals were charged with conspiracy for creating fake news on social media to help the Trump campaign with the 2016 presidential election.

 

Michael Flynn

Charged on November 30, 2017: Trump’s former national security adviser faces one count of making false statements to federal investigators regarding conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

 

Paul Manafort

Charged on October 27, 2017: Mueller’s team indicted the president’s former campaign manager on multiple counts, including laundering money and lying to the Justice Department.

 

Richard Gates

Charged on October 27, 2017: This business partner of Manafort was also a Trump campaign aide. Mueller charged him with multiple counts that include money laundering and failing to register as an agent for a foreign entity.

 

George Papadopoulos

Charged on October 5, 2017: He served as a foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign. Papadopoulos allegedly made false statements to the FBI.

SEE ALSO:

Mo’Nique Reportedly In Financial Trouble

Here’s The Black Republican Who Hated ‘Black Panther’

2018 Winter Olympic Games - Opening Ceremony

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

14 photos Launch gallery

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

Continue reading Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

This year's installment of the Winter Olympic Games is the most diverse its ever been, with an increasing number of Black athletes competing for gold medals in sports that are not traditionally associated with people of color. Not including the 10 American Olympians, there are a handful of other Black competitors from countries that don't have a cold winter season, let alone see a single flake of snow, which makes their qualifications for the Games all the more impressive. By contrast, just 10 Black people competed in the 2014 Winter Olympic Games. The opening ceremony is Friday, with the Games being held through February 25 in Pyeongchang County, South Korea. Black women, who have been busy trying to save America from itself, make up the bulk of Team USA. Will they be able to win in South Korea, too? Here's a closer look at all of the Black people competing in PyeongChang 2018. [embed]http://https://www.instagram.com/p/BWI7iRkFKbA/?hl=en[/embed]

 

comments – Add Yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 03-14-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now