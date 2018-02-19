The Wake Up: Trump Takes Aim At Oprah; Third-Graders Selling AR-15s; Biden 2020?

Trump Taunts Oprah

Oprah Winfrey has already decided she won’t run for president, but that hasn’t stopped Donald Trump from treating her like a rival candidate. In the hours after the greatest ever talk show hostess moderated a “60 Minutes” roundtable discussion with voters that aired Sunday night, the president of the United States taunted Oprah by calling her names and daring her to challenge him for the White House in 2020.

Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2018

In calling Oprah “insecure,” he offered further confirmation of his own insecurities as the supposed most powerful person in the world. He was also likely employing one of his patented tweets designed to distract the American public from the fact that he has not adequately responded to the Florida school shootings. Trump and the surviving students are all but headed for an ugly public showdown that could be reminiscent of how Trump treated the grieving widow of an American soldier who was killed in action in Africa in October.

How long until Trump starts beefing with one of the kids who survived the school shooting? — Bruce Wright (@bctw) February 19, 2018

An Assault Rifle For A Good Cause?

A group of Missouri elementary school students are holding a raffle to help fund a baseball team’s travels. Sounds innocent enough, right? The raffle prize, you ask? An AR-15 rifle, the same high-powered weapon of war used to slaughter 17 students and wound dozens more in last week’s deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The coach of the team of third graders tried to make excuses and said he understood why people might be offended, but the raffle is still on going despite the nation mourning for the latest mass shooting that used an AR-15.

“I applaud them for standing up for what they believe in,” Levi Patterson told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch about those calling for the raffle to end.” I just think they have feelings to this specific type of gun (that are) different than people around here do.”

7-9 year olds. A parent donated it. Coach says kids don’t have to sell raffle tickets if they are ‘uncomfortable’ about it. The world might be irredeemably stupid. https://t.co/BuykOXgnRU — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) February 19, 2018

Biden Still Hasn’t Ruled Out A 2020 Run

Politics is to Joe Biden what crack was to Pookie: It just keeps calling him. But unlike in Pookie’s case of being unable to just say no, the former vice president’s apparent addition to American policy only has positive implications — like the man known as “Amtrak Joe” steamrolling his way back into the White House.

JOE BIDEN 2020? The former Vice President appears to be mulling a presidential run in 2020. Sources say while Biden hasn’t made a final decision, he may run if no strong Democratic candidates emerge. pic.twitter.com/lTzeacPuzB — ABC World News Now (@abcWNN) February 19, 2018

Biden “said he was keeping his 2020 options open, considering it a real possibility,” the Associated Press wrote Monday morning. “He insisted he had made no decision, and didn’t need to yet, according to five people who either attended the meeting or were briefed on it by those who did.”

