How Blac Chyna Made Sure ‘Black Panther’ Wasn’t The Most Talked About Movie Of The Weekend

The reality TV star Blac Chyna claimed to be the victim of revenge porn after a sex tape starring her leaked online on Monday, according to reports. Her lawyer said there would definitely be some legal action taken.
“Revenge porn — posting explicit images without the consent of everyone in those images — is a crime, a civil wrong, and a form of domestic abuse,” Lisa Bloom told the Daily News. “It’s also a cruel attempt to slut shame women for being sexual.”
Though he wasn’t named as a suspect, Chyna’s former fiancé, Rob Kardashian, has a history of posting explicit photos of her online. Their dysfunctional relationship was documented on their reality TV show, “Rob and Chyna,” which was chock full of arguments surrounding his accusations of cheating.
The world was celebrating the historic release of “Black Panther” this weekend, and it was the only movie people were talking about until Monday rolled around and Chyna’s video hit the net and made the rounds on social media.
The internet speculated why the video was posted in the first place, and another of Chyna’s lawyers said it was the result of “this culture of abuse and assault against women,” which Walter Mosely said needed to change. “Why do we think it’s acceptable to sell, or publish, or seek revenge, or blackmail women in this way and without their consent? It’s not.”
We have to change this culture of abuse and assault against women. Today’s post saddens me deeply as it is an attack not only against my client but my friend. Why do we think it’s acceptable to sell, or publish, or seek revenge, or blackmail women in this way and without their consent? It’s not. Men … we have to do better. I’m tired of telling my clients to not make videos because the men will put them out later. It’s like I’m telling them not to wear short skirts because you’re going to entice a man to rape you. #smh And like most rapes, these betrayals often come from those most close to us. So today I’m saying, men we need to do better. We need to tell each other to do better. We need to stop sharing these videos with each other in the club, at the barbershop or (and especially) online. It is a morally corrupt action, which is (at least in California) criminal. Maybe it is time to set an example. #blacchyna
Chyna sued the entire Kardashian family in October, claiming they conspired to sabotage the second season of “Rob & Chyna.” That second season never made it to the airwaves.
The lawsuit also included allegations of domestic violence against Rob Kardashian. The two share an infant daughter.
