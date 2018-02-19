How Blac Chyna Made Sure ‘Black Panther’ Wasn’t The Most Talked About Movie Of The Weekend

The reality TV star Blac Chyna claimed to be the victim of revenge porn after a sex tape starring her leaked online on Monday, according to reports. Her lawyer said there would definitely be some legal action taken.

Black Chyna trying to delete the tape pic.twitter.com/bA7rli39iB — Cameron Grant (@coolcam101) February 19, 2018

“Revenge porn — posting explicit images without the consent of everyone in those images — is a crime, a civil wrong, and a form of domestic abuse,” Lisa Bloom told the Daily News. “It’s also a cruel attempt to slut shame women for being sexual.”

Though he wasn’t named as a suspect, Chyna’s former fiancé, Rob Kardashian, has a history of posting explicit photos of her online. Their dysfunctional relationship was documented on their reality TV show, “Rob and Chyna,” which was chock full of arguments surrounding his accusations of cheating.

The world was celebrating the historic release of “Black Panther” this weekend, and it was the only movie people were talking about until Monday rolled around and Chyna’s video hit the net and made the rounds on social media.

The internet speculated why the video was posted in the first place, and another of Chyna’s lawyers said it was the result of “this culture of abuse and assault against women,” which Walter Mosely said needed to change. “Why do we think it’s acceptable to sell, or publish, or seek revenge, or blackmail women in this way and without their consent? It’s not.”

Chyna sued the entire Kardashian family in October, claiming they conspired to sabotage the second season of “Rob & Chyna.” That second season never made it to the airwaves.

Kris Jenner right now developing a plan to make this Black Chyna mess into another billion dollars for her family pic.twitter.com/ifai0PeHx7 — ZEF (@beatsbyzef) February 19, 2018

The lawsuit also included allegations of domestic violence against Rob Kardashian. The two share an infant daughter.

