The Wake Up: ‘Wakanda The Vote,’ Jamaican Bobsled Team Coach On Some Petty Mess, Betsy DeVos Says ‘Option’ To Arm Teachers

Black Panther Inspires ‘Wakanda The Vote’

Do you remember “Barack The Vote?” Well, this is “Wakanda The Vote,” a new voter registration drive inspired by Marvel’s upcoming Black magic masterpiece, Black Panther.

Folks who will be waiting to see Black Panther can register to vote on lines at movie theaters on the film’s February 16 opening weekend. The Movement for Black Lives organized the nationwide project ahead of the midterm elections this November. Folks can text PANTHER to 91990 to create their own event. They can also text WAKANDA to 91990 to register to vote.

You can dress up in your best Marvel cosplay if you want—but remember, you don’t have to be a superhero to #Wakandathevote!

Ya'll ready to #wakandathevote with the Movement for Black Lives? We're trying to build the world we deserve. #blacknovember Register to vote by texting WAKANDA 91990

Host your own movie theater drive by texting PANTHER to 91990 pic.twitter.com/ysblpb7Xyc — Jessica Byrd (@JessicaLBYRD) February 15, 2018

Jamaica Bobsled Team Coach Is Out, Threatens To Steal Sled

Folks, the petty level is high on this drama. The driving coach of the first Jamaican women’s bobsled team in the Olympics just up and left Wednesday, Yahoo Sports reported. Sandra Kiriasis, a German two-time Olympic medalist, threatened reportedly to hijack the team’s sled just three days before they were set to train at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

She was supposedly salty about her team role changing to track performance analyst. She tried to clap back at the team, saying that she brought the sled and wanted to be paid for it. Lawd!

But the team has now moved on from the drama, and they have a new ride courtesy of Red Stripe Beer.

No bobsled, no problem. If you need a new ride @Jambobsled, put it on @RedStripe’s tab. DM us and we’ll be in touch 👌🍻 — Red Stripe USA (@RedStripeUSA) February 15, 2018

Betsy Devos Says Arming Teachers Is ‘Option’ After Florida Shooting Tragedy

While Trump expectedly didn’t present any specific actions to stop gun violence after the horrific shooting tragedy in Parkland, Florida on Wednesday, Betsy DeVos is considering one: arming teachers with weapons.

“I think this is an important issue for all states to grapple with and to tackle,” she said during an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt. “They clearly have the opportunity and the option to do that. And there is, there are differences in how states approach this.”

Seventeen people died and more than a dozen were wounded during the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday. The suspected gunman, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was arrested Wednesday and charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

Students, parents and community members in Parkland, along with multiple lawmakers, have called for Congress to take action on gun violence to prevent another tragedy.

