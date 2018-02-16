Report: Prince Harry Invited Obamas To His Wedding And Guess The Orange Fool Who Didn’t Get An Invite

According to The Daily Star, the Obamas are getting their invite and Trump is not. “A Royal source told us Harry and Meghan ‘want to do things their own way,’ despite aides advising them to hold back on the invite. It was feared such a move would outrage US President Donald Trump — who has reportedly not been invited — and rock diplomatic ties with his country.” Clearly, Harry and Meghan could care less and it looks like Trump will have to breathe through it, but we are sure his Twitter fingers will start itching.

The invitations are still going out, but reportedly the Obamas will more than likely attend.

Congrats to the happy couple!