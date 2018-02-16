Black Women Only Need Apply: Escape To Costa Rican Resort To ‘Heal’ From Racism

A tropical retreat is offering a vacation away from stress, pain and racism for Black women. For those ladies who need a place to heal from Trump’s rhetoric or the hate speech of White supremacist groups, they can find peace at Women of Color Healing Retreat in Puerto Viejo, Costa Rica.

There are several activities to help one to find a happy place during the 10-day retreat, including yoga, vegan food and political education seminars. More specifically, the retreat offers healing by being a Black-only space, as shown in a recently released documentary by Vice News.

There’s a retreat in Costa Rica that's just for women of colour:https://t.co/mwNNuxJuv2 pic.twitter.com/ZxfVeY7TyZ — Dazed (@Dazed) February 15, 2018

Andrea X, who left Brooklyn, New York to start the Women of Color Healing Retreat in Puerto Viejo in 2014 believes Black women need spaces of their own. She found it frequently difficult to communicate with White people without focusing on their constant “micro-aggressions” and “passive-aggressiveness,” she said.

“I decided one day to just eliminate white people from my personal life, and ever since then my life has been way more breezy,” she told Vice.

The expatriate’s plan for peace may become more popular. The interest in Black-only vacation places outside of the U.S. has unsurprisingly grown since Trump’s election. Five black-owned travel organizations have experienced upticks in interest from clients ready and willing to visit exotic locales, the companies explained to Vice.

The number of Americans who left to go to Canada during Trump’s first 100 days in office was up just a little over the same period for the two prior years of 2015 and 2016, USA Today reported in May.

“We’re Black — we knew that racism was around, but it’s a bit more in our face now,” one of the retreat’s attendees said. “It’s made me have to pivot my interactions with people and people who actually support Trump. Like, I can’t trust you on a friendship level, family level, any level if you actually are supporting someone who is completely racist.”

As for the Costa Rican retreat, Andrea X has plans to expand the business. She and a business partner have invested $100,000 to remake their Black-only retreat space in a new location only 20 minutes away from its current one, which is being held at a White-owned resort, she said.

SEE ALSO:

The Florida School Shooter Is A Racist Terrorist, So Why Won’t Police Call Him That?

Steve Harvey Will Not Face Ex-Wife In Court After $60 Million ‘Torture’ Lawsuit Thrown Out