TheBIGS Presents: This Week’s Top 5 Chicago Hoopers

It’s semi-finals time in the CPS Playoffs! This weekend we will be at Chicago State to see who will be crowned king of the Public League. Here are the matchups taking place Friday night at Chicago State:

Orr vs. Curie, 5pm

Simeon vs. Young, 7pm

This Week’s Top 5 Chicago Hoopers

1. Talen Horton-Tucker (Sr- Simeon) – Talow was in his bag last week in wins over Longwood and Corliss respectively. He had 19 pts/10 rebs/8 ast/7 blks over LW and finished with his 2nd triple double of the season (21 pts/10 rebs/10 ast) in a 30 point blowout win over Corliss. The Iowa State commit looks poised and ready to lead the Wolverines to city/state title runs! Last Week’s Rank – #1

2. Ayo Dosunmu (Sr- Morgan Park) – Ayo came back from his injury hiatus on big business! In his 2 games back, he dropped 42 pts/9 rebs on King and a double-double (29 pts/10 rebs) in a win over Prosser. In Ayo’s own words…”I guess I got my swagger back!” The Mustangs will need every last piece of the swagger if they’re eyeing a city/state championship and Ayo is more than capable. Last Week’s Rank – #2

3. Javon Freeman (Sr- Whitney Young) – It was business as usual for Vonno last week. He led the Dolphins to 2 wins as he had 15 pts/5 rebs/5 ast in a win over Clark and 21 pts/10 rebs in a victory over CVS. Young is a different team come playoff time…we’ll see just how far Freeman and Co. can take them! Last Week’s Rank – #4

4. George Conditt (Sr- Corliss) – The big fella had a monster game in an upset win over North Lawndale with 19 pts/19 rebs/7 blks in the 1st round. Simeon was too much for Corliss in round 2 as they lost by 30. Conditt didn’t have his best outing but showed why the Trojans will be a force in the 2A state title run. Last Week’s Rank – #3

5. Xavier Pinson (Sr- Simeon) – The “X-factor” is locked in and ready to contribute in any way to this loaded Simeon squad. He had 18 pts/7 ast and 16 pts/6 ast in Simeon wins over Longwood & Corliss. Now that he’s signed and sealed, he can focus on the task at hand. Last Week’s Rank – #5

Knocking At The Door – Chase Adams (Sr-Orr), Adam Miller (So-Morgan Park), Raekwon Drake (Sr-Orr), Messiah Jones (Sr- Simeon), Dannie Smith (Sr-Orr)

