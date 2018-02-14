In the Mix: Love Bites for Pritzker, Black Panther Breaks Pre-Ticket Sales

Why Can’t We All Get Along?

As we move into week two of what some have deemed as the “JB Pritzker Apology Tour”—there are no flashing lights, dancers or love songs on this line-up. It has been a bumpy ride for not only Pritzker but for his team who has tried to steer folks back to the most important topic of discussion—how will Pritzker help Black folks?

Will backroom conversations with faith leaders and Facebook live activists save him in the wake of the damaging comments? For those who are in support of JB Pritzker, they will stay the course, and for those who are undecided—it is a flip of the coin. According to the most recent We Ask America poll, Daniel Biss has 17.43 percent, while Chris Kennedy has dropped to third in the Democratic gubernatorial race at 11.50 percent. Out of the 811 responses, there is a margin of error of 3.44 percent. Meanwhile, Pritzker still holds the number one spot at 29.79 percent– but a swooping 37.9 percent are undecided.

Guess who is jumping on the Biss bandwagon? Millennials and first-time voters are volunteering to be a part of the progressive movement. Not so much about what they heard on the Blago-Prtizker FBI wiretaps, it’s because they are not in support of the tradition of machine politics. They are the same group that Bernie Sanders listened to when others ran over to Hillary Clinton as the lead Democrat.

Snow, Slush or Shine

Folks tackled the aftermath of the snow storm to attend the Meet the Candidates forum hosted in partnership with the AKA Theta Omega Chapter and 1Woodlawn over the weekend—nearly 30 candidates addressed constituents about what seat they were running for and why they were the best candidate. This also included incumbent Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, who answered a question from an attendee— “Why did you feel the need to validate Pritzker’s actions?” Preckwinkle, who endorsed Pritzker last September told the woman, she has found herself saying things that weren’t “politically correct.” The difference is that Pritzker’s conversation was recorded, and she still believes he is the best candidate for governor.

The endorsements continue to roll out for appointed Cook County Commissioner Dennis Deer and now candidate as he fights to maintain the office since the passing of Cook County Commissioner Robert Steele. Congressman Danny K. Davis, Ald. Emma Mitts, State Rep. La Shawn K. Ford (8th District), Ald. Jason Ervin, Ald. Walter Burnett, Jr., Ald. Michael Scott, Jr., Ald. Pat Dowell; Recorder of Deeds Karen Yarborough and the list goes on. Raised on the West Side, Deer has served his community in the war against drugs and has worked with individuals suffering from mental health and drug rehabilitation.

U.S. Representative Bobby L. Rush introduces a resolution to designate the week of Feb. 12 through Feb.16 as “Black Women’s Heart Health Awareness Week.” In an effort to raise awareness of the dangers of heart disease—it is the number one killer of women, specifically Black women who have the highest fatalities. In memory of the congressman’s wife, Carolyn Rush, who died in March 2017 from cardiovascular disease—Rush hosted a special event, “A Heart to Heart Conversation: African American Women and Heart Disease” this week. The panel discussion was moderated by radio host Pam Morris Walton.

Black Panther Take-over

As billed as the first all-Black ensemble cast for a Marvel Comics film, Black Panther is already shattering pre-ticket sales prior to the Feb. 16 movie release. As people gather their special groups together to support the film and its stars—it is a symbol of Black consumerism at its BEST. The Black History Month celebrations will include this film at the top of the list. On Thursday, Feb. 15 at 8:30pm—influencers and business owners will host a special screening at the newly renovated Studio Movie Grill (210 W. 87th St.).

Hosts include Deborah Olivia Farmer of Brown Farmer Media Group, Inc. and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority; Entertainment Attorney Randy Crumpton of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity; Dawn Milhouse of Milhouse Charities; and Ronald Dion Smith of One Hope United and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. Other community influencers scheduled to attend include: Robin Robinson, Chicago Police Department; Linal Harris, WVON 1690AM; Kelly Fair, Polished Pebbles; Dr. Carol Adams, Urban Prescriptives; and former Chicago Bears player Israel Idonije. Seating begins at 7pm.

Birthdays Shout-outs

The love babies wrap up the Aquarius season this week as we share birthday wishes! Happy belated birthday to one of my favorite caterers Hans Cherry, who makes a mean peach cobbler cheesecake and my favorite Power 92 on-personality, mixshow DJ and platinum producer who is also my long-time friend, DJ Pharris celebrated on Feb. 12. Spreading the love on Valentine’s Day; power publicists Emerald Jane–Hunter; basketball mentor and leader Gil Walker; RCA/Sony senior executive Geo Bivins; and R&B vocalist Thiana Chester aka KeKe on Feb. 14. Big hug to Toni Hollins-Hunt on Feb. 15; and radio/television personality Cortney Hicks along with PR wizard Belle Beckham on Feb. 16. Let the good times roll with Hershey kisses to Darlene Jackson aka DJ Lady D.; Silver Room owner and Harvard Business School fellow Eric Williams; Litehouse owner Rico Nance and book publisher Oak Summers on Feb. 17. Love and blessings to entertainment marketer Anita Bennett; Cityalert.com founder Damon Clark and powerhouse attorney and commissioner Larry R. Rogers, Jr. celebrating on Feb.18.

In Memorial

Our condolences and prayers to television executive producer Mr. Don Jackson and his family as they mourn the loss of his beloved wife, Rose Jackson. After suffering a long illness, Mrs. Jackson made her transition. The couple share two adult children, Rhonda and Baba. The homegoing services will be held on Friday, February 16 at Christ Universal Temple (11901 S. Ashland) at 11 AM. In honor of her memory, the family requests attendees wear something “red” like the beautiful “rose” her life encompassed.

A personal loss in my family, my cousin—Mr. Lewis Stone– passed away on Feb. 10. A father, grandfather, son, brother, nephew, uncle and cousin to many—he was a faithful worker and always the life of the party. He believed in the importance of having family gatherings on a regular because he loved his family. His smile and loud, boisterous laugh will truly be missed.

