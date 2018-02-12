Tevin Campbell Speaks Out On Rumors He Was Sexually Assaulted By Quincy Jones

Tevin Campbell Speaks Out On Rumors He Was Sexually Assaulted By Quincy Jones

The R&B singers shut down the foolishness.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor

Posted February 12, 2018
Quincy Jones has been in the headlines for an explosive interview with Vulture. The music legend revealed he dated Ivanka Trump (she is 48 years younger than him), claimed Michael Jackson lied about having a skin disease and said Marlon Brando had sex with James Baldwin, Richard Pryor and Marvin Gaye. However, now a longstanding rumor about Quincy has resurface online, claiming Jones sexually assaulted Tevin Campbell. The 41-year-old R&B singer shut it all down on Twitter:

Allegedly, this rumor goes back many years. Hopefully, now that Tevin Campbell officially addressed it, people can let it go. Accusing someone of sexual assault is extremely dangerous.

Check out vintage Tevin and Quincy in the video below:

