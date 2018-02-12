French Olympian Who Skated To Beyoncé Just Owned The Olympics

In our gloomy world of government scandals, a racist president and hate crimes at an all-time high, there is always Beyoncé. Thankfully, we got a little of Queen Bey at the Olympics from French figure skater Maé Bérénice Méité. The 23-year-old Paris native skated her behind off to Bey‘s 2011 hit song “Run the World (Girls)” and 2008’s “Halo.” See a bit of the magic below.
Méité also got some attention for wearing pants. Most figure skaters wear a frilly skirt, but Méité slipped into some leggings and still slayed. See the reactions:
Unfortunately, Méité was in ninth place, but she is clearly the most memorable in our book. She has been overwhelmed by the love on Twitter. See below:
Kudos to you, Maé Bérénice Méité. Keep on slaying.
