EXCLUSIVE: It Took Hairstylists 3 Days To Create The Wigs For Philipp Plein’s NYFW Show

Philipp Plein held his Fall/Winter 2018 show in Brooklyn, NY in an oversized warehouse placed on 300 acres of land. The entire collection had a futuristic feel, with a spaceship placed right in the center of the runway and attendees surrounded by what looked like fashion…on the moon. Plein’s shows have become almost more regarded than his clothing. He brings you everything but boring clothes to upbeat music on a traditional runway.

The show had 63 looks and featured a star-studded runway and front row. Off-Set opened the show, but this was only after there was a bulldozer that plowed through the foil made wall, a transformer like robot walked the runway and Irina Shayk came from the UFO.

Everyone from Diddy’s son, Christian Combs to model Halima Aden walked in the show.

If you think the front of the house was chaos, only imagine backstage. Hello Beautiful was on the scene to find out all the behind the scenes details of the show. Lead hairstylist, Tina Outen, spoke with Hello Beautiful about the preparation for the show. They began working on the wigs three days before the show, Outen revealed, “I spent 5 hours coloring them yesterday!” Of course, the Dyson team didn’t know which wig would be going with which model, so they had to have options, “We set them all, styled them all, and just had options so they could say this girl, with this wig. We wanted it to be right. The right wig with the right girl in the right color.”

The inspiration for the hairstyles was Bardot-inspired meets Barbarella. Backstage there was nothing but voluminous hair with a 50’s feel. The hairstyles differed for the models. However, each models hair was blown dry using the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ($399.00 at Sephora.com). Some models had ribbons tied in a big bow while others had bouffants that were accentuated with Philipp Plein visors. Some models like Jakkara (pictured above), had a slick, high braided ponytail. Several of the models wore the hand-colored pastel wigs.

Plein shows are trendsetting, so you can expect to see more color in hair this season. Outen exclusively told Hello Beautiful, “The color thing is not over by any means. It’s been going on for a long time in London. I feel like in America, it’s just breaking. It’s just new here. I think what color companies are doing are developing better products. There are different ingredients to protect the bonds. The bleach companies, like Olaplex, are using different ingredients to protect the bonds. The thing with pastel hair is you have to bleach your hair so much to get the color. The bleach companies are catching on and creating better products.”

It can be hard to get pastel colored hair on Black hair. Outen said she would never recommend bleaching natural hair, however, encourages playing with pieces to get your desired look. “The best way to incorporate colored hair without frying your hair is to work with pieces and clip ins. Have clip ins, have little add-ins so you can have little moments of color without destroying your hair.” When you think of the 60’s, women always had a little throw or something added to their hair, think about accessories and clip-ins when you are thinking of your modern day styles. Outen adds, “As much as we concentrate on makeup, I hope we have a lot of fun and start playing with our hair as well.”

Beauties, what did you think of the various hairstyles in the Philipp Plein show? Tell us in the comment section!

