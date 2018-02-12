Check out the Chicago Black Restaurant Week Guide: Feb.11 thru Feb.18

The CBRW 2018 Restaurant Line-up can be found below. For more information about CBRW 2018 visit http://chiblackrestaurantweek.com/.
- Nadia’s Gourmet Grapes, 841 W. 103rd St. (Chicago) | Specials for CBRW: 10% off all Grab N Go’s
- Pizzazzed Plus | (pickups can be made at Nadia’s Gourmet Grapes 841 W. 103rd (Chicago); Specials for CBRW: 1 Dozen Dipped Pretzels: $10 | 1 Dozen Chocolate Dipped Strawberries: $20 | Chocolate Covered Strawberry Hearts: $15 | Sweet ‘N Salty Mix (Pretzels & Strawberries): $20
- Tastee Café, 503 E. 47th (Chicago) |Specials for CBRW: Jerk Chicken Salad $8.18 | Turkey Spinach Panini $7.18 | Sweet Chicken Hoagy $6.18 | Jerk Chicken Pita 7.18
- IntoxiCakes Chicago, Lakeview Kitchen & Market at 3109 N. Broadway (Chicago) | Specials for CBRW: 4 Mini cupcakes (2 flavors), regular price – $10.50, CBRW – $9.18 | 12 Mini cupcakes (2 to 3 flavors), regular price – $25.00, CBRW – $23.18 | 12 Hennessy Vanilla mini’s, regular price $27.00, CBRW – $23.18 | PRE-ORDER ONLY (48hrs in advance)
- LiFE Restaurant, 3858 W Madison (Chicago) |Specials for CBRW: Chicken Potato $8.18 | Veggie Bowl $6.18 | Shrimp Po boy with chips and drink $9.18 | Santa Fe Salad w/ Chicken $8.18
- Thom’s Turkey & BBQ, 101 W. Sibley Blvd (South Holland) | Specials for CBRW: Mini Pork Tip -$5.18 | Mini Turkey Tip -$5.18 | Thom’s Turkey Tip bowl w Dirty Rice-$4.18 | 4 Wings (Fried, Jerked or Grilled)- $5.18
- Peach’s Restaurant, 4652 S. King Drive (Chicago) | Specials for CBRW: Peach Bourbon French Toast $6.18 | Southern Benedict $9.18 | Hangover $12.18
- Lem’s BBQ House, 311 E. 75th (Chicago) | Specials for CBRW: PENDING
- Love Cork Screw | Various Locations, please visit website lovecorkscrew.com | Specials for CBRW: At checkout via the website, use code LOVE4 and get $10 off a quarter when purchasing the Wine Club Membership, plus get a copy of the LCS cookbook – special applies during CBRW ONLY
- Nia’s Sweet Treats, South Suburbs of Chicago | Specials for CBRW: 10% off one dozen standard size cupcake orders; and cake slices 2/$5. Must ask for the CBRW discount when placing order for discount to apply.
- Flavor Brunch N Bar, 17575 S. Kedzie (Hazel Crest) |Specials for CBRW: PENDING
- Litehouse Wholefood Grill, 1660 E. 55th (Chicago)|Specials for CBRW: 20% OFF OF EVERYTHING ON THE MENU Feb. 11-18th
- Mikkey’s Retro Grill, 5319 S. Hyde Park Blvd (Chicago) |Specials for CBRW: 20% OFF OF EVERYTHING ON THE MENU Feb. 11-18th
- Hidden Manna Café, 3613 216th St (Matteson) | Specials for CBRW: PENDING
- Harold’s Of Homewood, 18044 S Halsted (Homewood) |Specials for CBRW: PENDING
- Diamond’s Sports Bar, 1413 W 127th St. (Calumet Park) | Specials for CBRW: PENDING
- Luella’s Southern Kitchen, 4609 N. Lincoln (Chicago) | Specials for CBRW: Fried Catfish $13.18 | Braised Short Rib Mac and Cheese $13.18 | Shrimp and Grits $15.18 | Pimento Cheese Burger $11.18
- Love Krave Cakes, Chicago | Specials for CBRW: Dessert Jar’s Regular $10.00 ( CBRW price $8.18 ) | Pound Cake Slices Regular $5.00 ( CBRW Price $3.18 ) | Jumbo Cupcakes Regular 5.00 (CBRW Price $3.18 )
- Juiced By Shic, 14736 S. Pulaski (Midlothian) |Specials for CBRW: ENTIRE JUICE SELECTION IS 28% off; starting Feb11, use code “CBRW18” to receive the discount.
- Currency Exchange Café | 305 E Garfield Blvd & the Green Line; Specials for CBRW: PENDING
- Haire’s Gulf Shrimp, 7448 S. Vincennes (Chicago) | Specials for CBRW: Small shrimp dinner, that includes 14 shrimp coleslaw & fries OR spaghetti (ground beef in spaghetti), for $12.18
- Fruvé xPress Juicery, 1130 S Wabash & 1108 W Madison| Specials for CBRW: Cold pressed juices: $8.18 ($10 originally, Cashew mylk not included) | Smoothies $2.18 off | Acaì and Pitaya bowls $2.18 off
- Kozy Korner, 15451 S. Cottage Grove (Dolton) | Specials for CBRW: You MUST mention the website to receive the CBRW Discounts, which are as follows: Turkey Ham Foot Long $6 |Oven Roasted Chicken Breast Foot Longs $6 | Turkey Salami Foot Longs $6 | All Veggie Foot Longs $6
- Two Fish Crab, 641 E 47th (Chicago) | Specials for CBRW: PENDING
- BR Bar Dining & Dancing, 18601 S Cicero (Country Club Hills); |Specials for CBRW: Angus RIB EYE $30.18 – 18 ounce Angus rib eye, hand- cut & char-grilled, served with loaded “baked” potatoes mashed topped w/crispy bacon, grilled asparagus, homemade compound butter & house salad | BR SALAD W/SALMON (blackened) $19.18 – Lettuce with our premium salmon, smoked bacon, tomatoes, cheese, cucumbers, & croutons | WING ENTREE $9.18 – 5 whole wings, lemon pepper seasoning & blue cheese or ranch dressing | CHICKEN ALFREDO $19.18 – Comes with a house salad, Texas toast garlic bread & parmesan | BR CHICKEN NACHO SUPREME $14.18 – Comes with tortilla chips, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, hot peppers & nacho cheese
For more information, visit: www.chiblackrestaurantweek.com
comments – Add Yours