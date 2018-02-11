NYFWNoir: Chromat Once Again Offers A Fresh Perspective To Diversity On The Runway

Per usual, Chromat’s Fall 2018 show offered a wide range and perspective of diversity in fashion. Often overlooked by other brands, diversity and inclusiveness are the forefront of the show—helmed by designer Becca McCharen—which featured a variety of models, genders, and sizes.

Held at Industria Studios in Chelsea, the colorful show drew attention from all as models from all walks of life came strutting down the runway. The beauty of offering a perspective on real people and real life make brands like Chromat stand out, ensuring that there is no one, true definitive idea of ‘beauty’. Whether it was seeing trans activists like Geena Rocero and Carmen Carrera, or a performer by Viktoria Modesta come down the runway wearing a prosthesis, the show pushed the message that they, and their audience, would continue to promote inclusiveness at all costs. This wasn’t the first time the brand challenged the notions of ableism on the runway; just in 2016, amputee Lauren Wasser walked the runways after losing her leg from Toxic Shock Syndrome.

Other models, including Ericka Hart, who had had a double masectomy, proudly walked the runway while men also wore two-piece bathing suits to challenge societal standards of gender. There was no shortage of plus-size models, models of color, and models of various ages. As a whole, the brand insists for everyone to come as they are.

The collection sported an assortment of sporty, neon-colored swimwear and bandage-esque dresses, playing up on color and whimsical nature with ‘Cheeto’-style handbags. Many revealing fits were paired with bungee cords, playing up on the theme of aquaticism and getaways. Inspired by “summer kayaking trips and personal watercrafts,” it was beautiful to see the expansiveness on a body-diverse cast of models, many of them parading and showing off their skin in outfits that were risque and form-fitting.

Makeup and hair was no different–an indulgence of retroness with bold and drastic colors only played up the brands beautiful message of being loud and proud. This was not a show for the faint at heart; undeniably, Chromat was here to show people that you are beautiful and fierce just the way you are. We couldn’t agree more.

