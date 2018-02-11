Christian Siriano Celebrates Ten Years With 72-Look Fall Collection At NYFW

Oh, what fun one can have when in the realms of fashion! Christian Siriano premiered his Fall 2018 Collection during NYFW to the eyes of many celebrant spectators commending the designer for 10 years in fashion. The diversity-champion and inclusion-monger has been a staple for many years, showing the world that celebrities of all shapes and sizes can look and feel beautiful in designer wear. And of course with 10 years worth of brand work, his collection decided to come with a bang—what could he possibly do?

First of all, the designer pulled off the major milestone with 72 looks. Known for his strength in his ability to dress and design for women, the collection did not disappoint with a variety of evening pieces from jumpsuits to gala gowns to decadent coats. Siriano’s collection played on a variance of romantic themes and ‘70s-themed asymmetrical cuttery. Evening wears or red furs, black patent leathers, and fur stoles cascaded down the runway, shifting into metallic unisex full and half-length suits.

Gowns were cut with asymmetric lining across the chest, featuring longline tulle skirts or satin bustiers. Mysticism and fantasy flowed throughout the collection with rich, deep-hued blues, however the line brought back romantic, Valentines Day colors of pinks and reds to make a bold ending. The reality is, there wasn’t just one thing you could pinpoint as a theme for the collection—undeniably, how does one sum up 10 years in just one collection?

Of course the show pulled in a riveting amount of celebrity support, both on and off the runway. On the catwalk was Danielle Brooks, Selma Blair, and Ashley Graham who opened the show. The front row didn’t leave any of the magic out either: Laverne Cox, Whoopi Goldberg, and a surprise guest (Cardi B!) were but just a few spotted.

With celebrations and festivities occurring, we commend Siriano for championing diversity and change for 10 years through innovative technique and courage. Pushing the envelope as a designer can always be a challenge, however a true love and celebration of people will always yield a true answer.

DON’T MISS:

Danielle Brooks On Plus-Sized Modeling: ‘My Thing Is Being The Voice Of The Curves’

#NYFWNoir: Telfar’s Eclectic Fall in Pushed Boundaries Of Diversity-Led Fashion

#NYFWNoir: Chromat Once Again Offers A Fresh Perspective To Diversity On The Runway