Viola, Denzel, Whoopi, Mo’Nique And More: 9 Jaw-Dropping Moments From Black Actors On The Big Screen

Who cares about an Oscar, sometimes an epic performance on the big screen is more memorable than winning the golden statue. Whether it’s Grace Jones in Boomerang or Whoopi Goldberg in Ghost — which did win an Oscar — these are the performances that you quote and have created countless memes, even if the film was thirty years ago. In honor of Black History Month, here are nine unforgettable moments from your favorite actors.

Grace Jones’ P***y Rant In Boomerang (1992)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O7VH8LKDnr0

When Della Reese Had To Kick Eddie Murphy’s Ass In Harlem Knights (1989)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yMiGHGsdikU

Oprah’s Legendary Speech From The Color Purple (1985)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5v5JjUZpAPk

“Molly, You In Danger, Girl!” From Ghost (1990)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oAb2_-uv41Y

When Denzel Became Malcolm X in 1992

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cT1jLY20tLo

Mahershala Ali’s Oscar-winning Moment In Moonlight (2016)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TPxAKQoKORI

Larenz Tate’s Poem To Nina Mosley In Love Jones (1997)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CttBHlnnMxE

Mo’Nique Giving One Of The Best Monologues Of All Time In Precious (2009)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ZQFpUxopm4

Viola Davis Crying Like Only She Can In Fences (2016)

