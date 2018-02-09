The Wake Up: Fox News Mocks ‘Darker, Gayer, Different’ Olympics, Dems. & GOP Fighting And DeVos Cries Foul

Photo by

News
Home > News

The Wake Up: Fox News Mocks ‘Darker, Gayer, Different’ Olympics, Dems. & GOP Fighting And DeVos Cries Foul

Why are folks threatened by diversity?


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor

Posted February 9, 2018
0 reads
Leave a comment

Fox News: ‘Darker, Gayer, Different’ Olympics Slogan Is Hate

Apparently another Fox News pundit needs to have the Internet go in on him about racism. Fox News Executive Editor John Moody published an op-ed Thursday that was nothing more than a smear piece of racial and LGBTQ hate about the increase of Black, Asian and gay athletes competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics. He actually proposed that the U.S. Olympics slogan should change from “Faster, Higher, Stronger” to “Darker, Gayer, Different.” Yup, you heard that correctly.

But there’s even more disturbing commentary: Moody then claimed Black, Asian and gay athletes only got to the Olympics because, well, they’re Black, Asian and gay. His op-ed, further trying to discredit athletes on grounds of color and sexual orientation, promotes prejudice and homophobia. Did Moody actually research that these athletes have to win competitions to make the Olympics team?

Let’s take a look at the numbers, Moody. The 2018 U.S. Winter Olympics Team is made up of 243 athletes, 10 of whom are African American and 10 that are Asian American, The Hill reported. This means that a vast majority of the remaining athletes are White. However, the 2018 team has Maame Biney, the first African-American long-track speedskater to represent the U.S., and its first African-American hockey player, Jordan Greenway. The team also includes figure skater Adam Rippon, the first openly gay American to qualify for the Winter Olympics.

Incredible strides are being made as far as breaking barriers, but instead, Moody can only cry foul that the whitewashing straightjacket on the Olympics is (slowly) coming off.

Lawd, GOP Wants To Build A Wall Between Them And Dems.

Speaking of walls, let’s pivot to the Republicans’ silly fight to reportedly erect a wall between themselves and the Democrats.

House Intelligence Committee Republicans plan to construct a wall — a physical partition — to separate themselves from Democratic staff members in the committee’s secure spaces, multiple committee sources told CBS News. The move is expected to happen this spring. An ongoing ethics investigation into the “entire Republican staff” by the Office of Congressional Ethics, as well as a dismantling of bipartisanship, are cited as reasons for the wall proposal.

The real heart of this discussion, however, is not the infighting, but the eerie symbolism of the planned wall. This Republican idea mirrors Trump’s damaging vision for the U.S. Mexico border wall. It’s the kind of idea that makes folks think something is seriously  wrong with our government. Let’s be real: wall building is not going to solve anything.  SMDH.

Betsy DeVos Says Criticisms Are Hurtful — Girl, Bye

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has a problem with criticisms about her actions she told reporters Wednesday, Politico reported. And many on Twitter want to say some variation of these two words to DeVos’ statement : ‘Girl, Bye.”

Folks can’t forget that DeVos has been one of the most controversial members of Trump’s cabinet, unofficially referred to as Public School Enemy #1. She has pushed controversial rhetoric and policies that have hurt students across the nation. For example, her rollback of Obama-era protections for sexual assault victims on college campuses was condemned. Also, her comments about historically Black colleges and universities being “pioneers of school choice” were also decried for forgetting that racism led to the creation of HBCUs.

DeVos’ record has been so bad that the American Federation of Teachers, the AFL-CIO, the Alliance to Reclaim Our Schools, the Badass Teachers Association, Color of Change, Daily Kos, the Journey for Justice Alliance, and the National Education Association sent more than 80,000 mock reports cards grading her performance Thursday to mark the first anniversary of her confirmation, The Washington Times reported.

Students are being hurt by DeVos’ actions—meaning that criticisms are reasonable, many said on Twitter.

SEE ALSO:

Black Police Officer Fired Because Of An Instagram Post About Assata Shakur

In-Custody Police Deaths Could Become A Thing Of The Past

2018 Winter Olympic Games - Opening Ceremony

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

14 photos Launch gallery

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

Continue reading Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

This year's installment of the Winter Olympic Games is the most diverse its ever been, with an increasing number of Black athletes competing for gold medals in sports that are not traditionally associated with people of color. Not including the 10 American Olympians, there are a handful of other Black competitors from countries that don't have a cold winter season, let alone see a single flake of snow, which makes their qualifications for the Games all the more impressive. By contrast, just 10 Black people competed in the 2014 Winter Olympic Games. The opening ceremony is Friday, with the Games being held through February 25 in Pyeongchang County, South Korea. Black women, who have been busy trying to save America from itself, make up the bulk of Team USA. Will they be able to win in South Korea, too? Here's a closer look at all of the Black people competing in PyeongChang 2018. [embed]http://https://www.instagram.com/p/BWI7iRkFKbA/?hl=en[/embed]

comments – Add Yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 03-14-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now