Richard Pryor’s Daughter Speaks Out About Her Father Allegedly Having Sex With Marlon Brando

Earlier this week, Quincy Jones broke the Internet in an explosive interview with Vulture. The music icon said he dated Ivanka Trump (she is 48 years younger than him), claimed Michael Jackson lied about having a skin disease and listed three people Oscar winner Marlon Brando had sex with. To quote Quincy: “Marlon Brando used to go cha-cha dancing with us. He could dance his ass off. He was the most charming m*therf*cker you ever met. He’d f*ck anything. Anything! He’d f*ck a mailbox. James Baldwin. Richard Pryor. Marvin Gaye.” The interviewer asked how did Quincy know this info, and Jones responded with, “Come on, man. He did not give a f*ck!”

Now, Richard Pryor’s daughter Rain is speaking out and she is not happy. See her tweet below:

My Dad may be the GodFather of comedy, that does not mean he slept with the GodFather #Brando capiche! https://t.co/eWMZ8XvF9g — Rain Pryor (@RainPryor) February 8, 2018

Rain clearly isn’t taking Jennifer, Richard Pryor’s widow, as gospel. According to TMZ, “Richard would have no shame about Quincy’s comments. She says the comedic legend was always very open about his bisexuality with friends, and documented it extensively in diaries. Jennifer says she’ll publish them later this year.” The site also added, “As for Richard hooking up with Brando — she says, ‘It was the ’70s! Drugs were still good, especially quaaludes. If you did enough cocaine, you’d f*** a radiator and send it flowers in the morning.’”

On Facebook, Rain clapped back at Jennifer by saying, “She needs to keep legitimizing herself and tarnish our dad even after he’s dead. She hated Q and Daddy.” She also had some words for Quincy, “Q, was once a brilliant music producer who is losing his mind, and decided to garner publicity for himself with a sensationalized interview; and because y’all think and equate fame and money with decency, you ate it up like thirsty dogs, as he spewed out a lie about my father who’s not here to defend himself.” See the post below:

Rain also told a story about Richard’s relationship with a trans woman.

Regardless of what exactly is the truth, it sounds like Richard Pryor was extremely open-minded when it came to sexuality and gender identity, which was clearly ahead of his time. Pryor died at the age of 65 in 2005.

Watch the clip below of Pryor roasting Paul Mooney with “gay” jokes.

