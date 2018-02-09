Let’s Eat: My Chocolate Soul Provides the Sweetest Treats

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, many of us will be gifting a box of chocolates to the ones we love. According to the National Confectioners Association, chocolate candy is the most popular gift given every February 14. That being said, let us introduce you to Chocolatier Ramona Thomas, owner of My Chocolate Soul, located at 4442 North Broadway in the Uptown Neighborhood on Chicago’s Far North Side. Ramona founded My Chocolate Soul seven years ago and formally opened the retail store in January 2017.

After having taken a French pastry course, “Chief Sweets Officer” Ramona was determined to start a company that makes amazing, all natural, artisan chocolates and sweets. Ramona doesn’t use boxed mixes, high fructose corn syrup or artificial coloring in her recipes, ensuring top quality products. My Chocolate Soul has a diverse variety of offerings . . . from caramels to truffles, candy bars to turtles. She uses a wide range of imported chocolates, from countries such as Madagascar, Mexico and Belgium, to name a few.

Some of the delicious fare we sampled at My Chocolate Soul included Ramona’s Amazing Almond Crunch . . . we still haven’t found our socks! This decadent treat is best described as a rich and buttery toffee bar on steroids which, deservedly, was a finalist for the 2018 Good Food Awards. This incredible Almond Crunch is the perfect bite for the true toffee connoisseur. The Hazelnut Praline Truffle was simply delightful. Praline ganache is partnered with bits of hazelnut, its exterior a silky and luxurious milk chocolate – a surefire hit for Valentine’s Day.

Ramona expertly pairs ingredients like chipotle, lavender, cilantro and lime with her chocolates to create imaginative and innovative flavor profiles, which only serves to prove that she is a true master of her craft. Ramona’s chocolates were part of the 2014 ESPY Awards VIP gift bags and the 2015 NBA All-Star Weekend. She also bakes sinfully delicious brownies, cupcakes and cookies.

So, for Valentine’s Day – or any other time you are in the mood for fine chocolates – make your way over to My Chocolate Soul. These delectable sweet treats can also be ordered online at www.mychocolatesoul.com. My Chocolate Soul’s mission is spreading joy through chocolate. We say, “Mission accomplished!”

