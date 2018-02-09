BEST IN SHOW: Concept Korea’s ‘Greedilous’ Revealed Their Best Collection To Date

Concept Korea has been showing for several seasons, two of the brands, Greedilous and LIE have proven to withstand the harsh eye of the NYFW elite.

The South Korea based clothing line, Greedilous presented their NYFW collection, featuring both menswear and womenswear. Younhee Park, the designer behind Greedilous, featured pieces and a clutch in collaboration with Creative Director and stylists to the stars (including Beyoncé!) Ty Hunter, for a second season.

The Fall/Winter 2018 Greedilous collection was inspired by the beauty of women, with glamourous and voluminous hair, and red lipstick painted on lips in the shape of the heart as to accentuate the rosebud. If Marie Antoinette had walked the runway this would be it. The hints of Korean and K-pop culture were distributed throughout the collection.

The collection was a mix of dresses with oversized buttons and serious pattern play that has one reminiscing on a vintage past while looking toward the future.

Yellow was the dominant pop of color and plaid the pattern of choice.

This collection by Greedilous was undoubtedly one of their strongest yet. The show was attended by Ty Hunter, June Ambrose, Shaun Ross, Claire Sulmers, and more.

