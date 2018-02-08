The Wake Up: Salon’s ‘Black Panther’ Tweet Spews Ignorance, Melania Trump Follows Surprising Person, Nas BHM Letter

Photo by

The Wake Up: Salon’s ‘Black Panther’ Tweet Spews Ignorance, Melania Trump Follows Surprising Person, Nas BHM Letter

The publication has a short memory about onscreen Black Heroes.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor

Posted February 8, 2018
Salon Under Fire

It appears that the online magazine Salon had a troubling case of selective amnesia recently. Salon tweeted something foul that had Black Twitter in formation like the warriors of Wakanda. Here’s what the publication tweeted:

“Black Panther is the first blockbuster-format release featuring a black hero front and center,” Salon posted early Tuesday evening along with a link to its Black Panther – It’s A Masterpiece story, which was later corrected following the swift backlash.

 

Lawd! Did the publication just forget about Blade, Spawn and other onscreen melanin megaheroes? Did it forget when Will Smith tried to be Hancock? Do they remember the 90s cult classics of Meteor Man, Blankman and Steel? Why didn’t they do their research?

Tweets like Salon’s are irresponsible, mostly for promoting this collective forgetting of Black actors who have donned superhero costumes on screen. These actors, including Wesley Snipes and Michael Jai White, deserve credit where its due. Salon already has a history of racist incidents going back to 2013 when one writer posted an article that asked if former Attorney General Eric Holder was Obama’s “inner N-word.” The racist ignorance must stop for real!

Melania Trump Follows Who On Twitter?

One unexpected person is on Melania Trump‘s list of people that she’s following on Twitter. Can you guess who?

Here’s a hint: he is a former president that took the nation by storm with a platform for change and hope. Yup, Melania Trump is following Barack Obama on the social media network. Is there a glitch in the Matrix?

Trump’s wife only follows five accounts on Twitter: the usual suspects are her husband and his POTUS profile, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence along with Obama. The former president’s name not only stands out as an anomaly in the bunch, but it’s surprising that she would even follow him. However, the social media connection may just be to piss off Trump.

Nas Pens Black History Month Letter

In honor of Black History Month, Nas penned an open letter honoring black musical legends and their profound influence on his life. The letter was part of Google Arts & Culture’s Black History Month celebration.

“Our music has been a relentless advocate for our story, which plays a crucial role in the American narrative: Red, white and blues, baby,” Nas wrote. “I would realize — through the education I received from my parents and my own travels — that Robert Johnson, Louis Armstrong, Sarah Vaughan and Slick Rick were one in the same. Native storytellers who shined a light on our purpose, preserved our legacy and, without question, rocked the house. The conversation never stops and we all continue to push it steadily along, through our arts n crafts and even within the way we speak.”

Nas and Google also released a video that features images of Billie Holiday, Nina Simone and Duke Ellington accompanying the rapper’s voice. Check out the clip:

