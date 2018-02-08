Uncategorized
LET’S MAKEUP: Kandi Burruss Shares With #TeamBeautiful What’s In Her Bag


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor

Posted February 8, 2018
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss stopped by HB Studios and divulged to our Style And Beauty Editor, Danielle James, what’s in her bag! It was nothing but laughs and surprises as Kandi confessed, “I like the ghetto glue for your lashes. Everybody wanna be using that other stuff.” The ‘ghetto glue’ she is referencing is actually hair glue. Watch the video above to find out why and click the links below to access products directly from Kandi’s bag!

L.A. Girl HD Pro Concealer – $2.38 from Walmart.com

Maybelline Volum’ Express The Falsies Mascara Black – $5.80 from Target.com

Cynthia Black Marble Optical – $129.00 on pre-order from CynthiaBaileyEyewear.com

Alien For Women by Thierry Mugler – $120.00 on Sephora.com (This is Kandi’s favorite perfume!)

